'I can't take anymore of this' - Crawley Town fans react as another player leaves the club

The 29-year-old joins Alex on an initial two-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months included in the agreement. Powell made 51 appearances to take him to 151 in total for the Reds, placing him at number 33 in the appearances list (since 1980/81).

Powell joins fellow fan favourite James Tilley in leaving the Reds this summer – the midfielder joining AFC Wimbledon last week. Remi Oteh, who was arguably Reds’ best player in the second half of the season, could also be on his way out. His contract has now expired with it not being clear how contract talks with the club are going.

And fans took to social media to react to the latest departure.

AndyH86 (@H86Andy) tweeted: “I can't take anymore of this. All the best players are leaving.”

Steve Parkes (@SteveCtfc83)· replied to the club’s announcement with: “Stop getting rid of our decent players!!”

@CTFC_JP said: “Now we’re gonna need at 3/4 decent signings if we wanna stay up, as it stands we’re in big trouble.”

Archie Darlison said: “Just as we get good news they have bring us back down, losing Tilley and now Powell this window is awaful [sic] probably with more departures yet to happen, we’re in for a long season.”

Jack Powell has left Crawley Town for Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Cory Pickford

Steve Hughes tweeted: “Wow @JackPowell4 !! What a loss for Crawley! Its been a pleasure watching you. Thanks for all the hardwork, covering the most ground week after week, goals, assists and for being a great bloke to Brad and me over the years! Wish you a great season and good luck with Crewe.”

But Alain Harper was less bothered. He tweeted: “To be honest It not bothered he had gone - we might get someone who can actually put over a decent corner or a free kick into the box which has been sadly lacking.”

Crawley have made two signings so far this summer in midfielder Liam Kelly and forward Danilo Orsi.

