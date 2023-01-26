Dominic Di Paola is unperturbed by the number of postponed Isthmian Premier games after a stop-start month for Horsham FC.

The Hornets have seen three consecutive league games - trips to Corinthian-Casuals, Potters Bar Town and Brightlingsea Regent - called off because of waterlogged pitches or freezing temperatures.

Horsham’s home games have been untroubled by the weather, thanks to their 3G pitch, but they haven’t contested an away fixture since the 1-1 draw at Carshalton on January 7.

Di Paola said: “I don’t think it’s a big deal. The Isthmian League is quite good normally. They put a lot of fixtures on early in the season, so I don’t think anyone’s got a fixture pile-up at the moment.

“You can’t control the weather. The groundsmen try to get the games on, but I don’t know why sometimes, especially when teams have to travel a distance. As long as teams know in advance, you can’t really argue with it.

“What I wouldn’t want is to be one of those teams that’s travelled somewhere for a really last-minute cancellation. I’d rather know early, and they did the right thing at Brightlingsea.

“It’s only two or three weeks. I think it was in 2001 when they had to cancel all the cups because it was such a wet winter. So in comparison, there’s no major issues at the moment.”

This Saturday sees the 13th-placed Hornets entertain play-off chasing Billericay Town for the first time since 2011-12.

Eddie Dsane could make his Horsham return following a hand injury against Billericay Town on Saturday. Picture by John Lines

Horsham will be without Charlie Hester-Cook, Bobby Price and Chris Sessegnon for the visit of the Blues, while Doug Tuck is a doubt.

Eddie Dsane is available for the Hornets following a hand injury, while new signing Che Krabbendam is expected to go straight into the squad.

Meanwhile, Horsham’s postponed visits to Corinthian-Casuals, Potters Bar and Brightlingsea have been rescheduled.

