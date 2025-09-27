'I don't understand' - Crawley Town boss bemoans 'invisible brick wall' as chances go begging in Barrow defeat

Scott Lindsey says there must be an ‘invisible brick wall’ after his side saw many chances denied in their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium.

An abysmal first half saw Reds go into the break 2-0 down after goals from Josh Gordon and Isaac Fletcher but it was one-way traffic in the second half and Lindsey’s men had a number of gilt-edged chances to get at least a point.

But in the end it was only Geraldo Bajrami who managed to find the net and it left the Reds boss frustrated.

Ryan Loft, on another day, could have had a hat-trick, and Josh Flint, Harry Forster and Dion Pereira all hit the woodwork as Reds had 22 shots on goal. “I don't understand how some of those goals don't go in,” said Lindsey.

Crawley Town striker Ryan Loft | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"I think we need probably somebody to come in and bless the goalmouth or something. I don't know because it just seems to me as if they're just not going in. Even in the first half there's a massive chance we'll come off the post.

“If it had been the promotion-winning season that would have gone in. It just feels to me as if everything is going against us in front of goal. That's how I feel.”

“I feel as if there's an invisible brick wall stopping the ball going in. We created so many chances but we weren't present in the first half so we basically only played half the game. We didn't deserve to win the game.”

And the Reds manager says his side need to dust themselves off and get ready for the next – which is Cambridge United away – and be like Harry McKirdy.

Lindsey said: “Last week when he [McKirdy] missed the chance he just carries on going because in a minute he knows he's going to get another chance. We've got to carry on being like that. We've just got to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, run back and get ready for the next one.

“We've just got to keep going. Regardless we didn't play a game of football today. We played half the game.

“We're not going to get what we want from any game if we're only prepared to turn up for half of it.”