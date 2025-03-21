The 2024/25 MSFL Premier Division season comes to a head this Saturday as Ringmer AFC welcome Westfield FC in a match that could determine which of the two sides finally returns to Step 6.

Having known for many months that they were the only sides who would apply for promotion, Ringmer and Westfield find themselves level on points with just a month of action remaining.

The visitors have the slight edge in that they have posted 40 points after a game fewer – with 19 games complete compared to Ringmer’s 20. The Blues, however, hold a slight advantage in goal difference, with a +27 tally at this stage, 11 better than Westfield’s +16.

In theory, though, none of this matters before the latest blockbuster meeting.

Westfield and Ringmer met earlier in the season - picture by Will Hugall

A win for either side would be humungous in the promotion race, as for Westfield, it would effectively represent a six-point lead with their game in hand, while for Ringmer it would almost mean a four-point lead given their goal-difference advantage.

Despite the quality that is set to be on show in this contest, recent form proves that both teams are fallible.

In a testament to the quality of the MSFL Premier Division, too, neither side is a leading contender for this season’s title.

Currently, Ringmer are third in the division, and until recently boasted a 13-match unbeaten run.

That was ended, however, by a shock 3-1 defeat at Tunbridge Wells II which continued a miserable run on grass pitches – with just one win from eight games this season.

They were not at their best last weekend either, as despite winning 4-2 against Cuckfield Rangers, they trailed 2-0 after 75 minutes.

All this suggests the Blues are not in top form for the meeting, although one factor does count in their favour.

Their home form is excellent, with nine consecutive wins since the Blues lost away at Westfield in September. Having started the season with just one win from their first four home games, their response has been remarkable.

Westfield, meanwhile, arrive at the Caburn Community Ground having surged back into form in recent weeks.

The Westies had a tricky spell over the winter, with a shock 2-1 defeat at Battle Town being followed by two more defeats in their next three games.

Since their 5-0 loss at Balcombe in early February, Harry Stapley’s side have stormed back with a 5-3 win at Crawley Devils and successive 3-0 victories, taking down Rotherfield and Battle Town at home.

Westfield have only played four competitive games on artificial pitches this season and have a mixed record of two wins and two defeats.

To address this, the Westies have been training at Eastbourne United AFC’s new 3G pitch and recently won a midweek friendly against East Sussex Football League side Jesters Town FC by an ominous score of 7-1.

They also beat a strong Eastbourne Town U23s side 3-2 in a friendly on Monday night.

Earlier this season, a 3-1 Westfield win represented a telling blow in the promotion mix.

Ringmer were outplayed on a sunny afternoon in deepest East Sussex, with goals from Patteson ‘Rooney’ Riugaimae, Josh Pickering and Andy Hales proving too much as a Charlie Northeast header was all the Blues could muster.

The defeat was a major factor behind Ringmer’s mid-season shake-up. Only five starters from that match also started at Cuckfield Rangers last weekend.

That said, only six Westfield starters on that day also played against Battle Town last weekend, so the September fixture is not the clearest indicator of how this latest contest will shape up.

Prior to this season, Ringmer AFC’s four seasons of existence have seen them regularly clash with the Westies.

This began in the Covid-19-affected 2020/21 season, when the new Ringmer outfit’s first meeting with Westfield finished in a 4-3 win thanks to a Callum Connor hat-trick. Ben Earle also featured in the match.

Ringmer then defeated the Westies 3-0 in April as part of a shortened round-robin format, with Earle featuring from the bench.

The 2021/22 season brought more success for Ringmer, with three wins. A 2-1 August win and 5-1 April victory bookended the season, while a 4-2 extra-time win in the Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup fell in between.

Westfield gained their first points over Ringmer AFC in 2022/23 with a 3-0 win at the CCG and a 3-3 draw at home, while last season brought two early meetings between the sides in August and September, which Ringmer won 2-1 and – memorably – 5-4.

At Ringmer’s Tuesday night training session, manager Tommy Haddon gave his thoughts ahead of the game.

Given his close relationship with Westfield chairman Jack Stapley, Haddon firstly emphasised how much respect exists between the promotion rivals.

Haddon said: “It's always been good between us because we respect what they're doing with the ground and the facilities they have, and hopefully they respect us because of what we've got and the way we try to play football.

“They're one of the best teams in the league, and hopefully we are - although that's not for me to say.

“I expect it to be feisty. There'll be some interesting moments. But after 90 minutes, we'll shake hands and go from there.”

With the high-profile nature of the game attracting celebrity guests and documentary film crews, there is inevitably further pressure on both sides, but Haddon is keen to focus on the football.

The head coach said: “If you're asking me about nerves, it doesn't play a part. I'm a confident person. I enjoy this sort of scenario. This is what it's about – it’s why we do it.

“I told Jamie Blackford that I dream about the game. He thinks I’m a weirdo, but I can't help it. I'm so passionate that I can't help but think about scenarios and the game itself and what might happen, but I think that’s important.

“I think that gives you a chance to take it in, to put any nerves there might be to rest and to focus on what needs to be done on the weekend.”

Thinking back to the September meeting between the teams, Ringmer’s defeat clearly prompted Haddon and his assistant Jon Hart to rethink their plans, and in some ways led to the position they find themselves in today.

Asked about this, Haddon said: “After that game, me and Hart had long conversations on the phone and we made some changes. People left the club who'd been with me a long time, we changed goalie, and other people who were in the squad then haven't been in the squad since for various reasons.

“Yes, we had shortages, but that wasn't the excuse. We were poor that day. We're much different now, and we've lost one in 15.

“The squad itself has found its feet and is settled now, whereas, at the beginning of the season, I think the hangover from winning the league wasn't great. I think they were struggling to find motivation. They’ve definitely found that now and they're in their stride.”

Finally, Haddon was asked for an update on fitness ahead of the clash.

He said: “There are a few people going through their paces with this and that and they’ll see Charlie, the physiotherapist.

“Ed Easton's not going to make it. Unfortunately, Ed is out with his ankle. He can't walk properly yet, but the rest of them seem to be okay.”

Ringmer AFC vs Westfield FC kicks off at 2PM this Saturday, 22nd March at the Caburn Community Ground (BN8 5RB). Entry is FREE for all spectators, with food and drink available from the clubhouse.

As part of Non-League Day 2025, an extra-special occasion is created by the SNLF documentary being filmed on the day. Please arrive early if you would like to be part of the footage captured!