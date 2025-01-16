'I have faith in them' - boss Morgan praises Lancing after Lancing beat Herne Bay

Lancing and Herne Bay in action in one of few games to go ahead in Sussex at the weekend - picture by Stephen Goodger

Lancing powered to a second successive home Isthmian south east division win and a rare clean sheet through goals from George Taggart and in-form Harry Heath.

It was the Lancers’ first ever win over Herne Bay with Sam Morgan’s side now only three points behind their vanquished opponents and four clear of place-below Littlehampton.

This was a relatively routine victory, in stark contrast to recent thrill-a-minute white knuckle rides, in front of the biggest Culver Road crowd of the season.

The recent cold snap had played havoc with football fixtures up and down the land, with this one of only three games to be played in the division.

And Lancing’s fast, up-tempo start would certainly have warmed the cockles of the 353 spectators inside the ground.

Mario Quiassaca flicked an early opening wide having been picked out by Charlie Gibson and Joe Hasler also went close. Jack Meeres had a header saved but Lancing led with their next attack.

It was a goal made by two of the side’s recent Culver Road returnees as Heath’s run saw the ball cleared only as far as Taggart. He thumped in a finish beyond Josh Bexon without breaking stride for his first goal since re-signing for the club.

Kane Haysman prodded in what he thought was a leveller for the visitors only to find his celebrations cut short by the assistant referee’s offside flag.

But the Lancers extended their lead on the cusp of half-time with that man Heath in the goals again.

As he challenged the keeper under a high ball, the ball came loose and Heath met it with an acrobatic effort to loop an expert finish back over the keeper and in. It was the in-form forward’s 11th goal of the season and gave the Lancers a cushion at the interval.

Sam Morgan’s side replaced their first half guile with second half grit and would go on to secure only a fourth clean sheet of the season.

Substitute Noel Fisher went close, as did Heath once more, but the visitors rarely threatened.

Ethan Smith skewed an effort off target and Herne Bay substitute Artem Kuchkov tested debutant teenager Conor Clark in the Lancing goal.

Clean sheets have been hard to come by for the notoriously porous Lancers. But, this time, there was to be no late squeaky-bum-time drama as the home side held out.

The result meant Lancing remained in 18th place, but with daylight between themselves and the sides below them. Herne Bay are just one of the sides in their sights with the next two home opponents East Grinstead and Three Bridges also in relegation trouble.

I have faith in them – and they have faith in themselves.

That’s how Lancing manager Sam Morgan sums up the self-belief that’s giving the Lancers a great chance of staying in the Isthmian south east division.

After a tough first half of the campaign, the Lancers have picked up three wins and a draw in their past six league games and sit four points clear of the relegation zone.

The latest success came at Culver Road on Saturday, when – as reported above – goals from George Taggart and Harry Heath, who has scored nine in the past seven games, earned a 2-0 win over Herne Bay – one of the sides who are only just ahead of Morgan’s men.

Morgan told us afterwards: “I was very happy to get the three points and see us do it with a clean sheet. It was a good performance from us on both sides of the ball. It now opens a vital gap which we want to keep."

Morgan acknowledged form had improved and it was important to get out of the bottom four.

"I’ve always said it’s vital to have a togetherness and belief – and to do that it’s getting the right changing room,” he said. "The current squad I have available, I have complete faith they can get something out of every game – and I know they think the same.”

There are no set points targets coming out of Culver Road – instead just a determination to keep picking up regular points.

"We aren’t looking at anyone but ourselves. We had a few mini targets we are on course to achieve,” Morgan added.