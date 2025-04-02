I have noticed a change in the narrative at Crawley Town, and it made Scott Lindsey highlight where it went wrong at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s funny how quickly things change in football.

Just two weeks ago, it was all doom and gloom at the Broadfield Stadium.

The performances on the pitch were, at times, dire. The general narrative around the club was very negative and everyone was resigned to the fact Reds were going to be a League Two side.

But in a period of just a few days, that all changed. Rob Elliot went, in came the returning hero Scott Lindsey and it all seemed positive again.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

As a journalist, fans message you or speak to you before or after a game wanting to know what’s going on. Before Lindsey, the questions I got mainly revolved around WAGMI and how they are running the club - basically off the pitch stuff.

But after his arrival., that narrative has changed. It’s all about what’s happening on the pitch and how Lindsey has changed things so quickly.

I was asked before the Peterborough game on Tuesday night ‘have you asked Scott what’s in his tea yet? Whatever it is, I want some.”

And that’s how it should be. Yes, there should always be scrutiny on what’s going on off the pitch, but it should never distract from what’s happening on the pitch - and it seemed like that was what was happening BL.

When I spoke to Lindsey less than 24 hours after his return was confirmed, I asked him does he see it has his job to build bridges between the fans and the owners.

“Yes, I think so,” he said. “Listen, rule number one as a football manager is you win games of football. And then it kind of makes everybody a little bit happier, doesn't it? And I think when you're not winning games of football, people get frustrated with things they probably wouldn't normally get frustrated with.

“I think that we need to really remain connected. It's important to me that the fans really support the team, which they do.”

And he has done that in less than three weeks. And he hasn’t done anything other than make fans believe again by inspiring his team to produce and believe on the pitch.

He won his first two games against Bristol Rovers and Rotherham. But it’s not just the results, it’s the belief. Even after losing against Peterborough on Tuesday, you felt this was a different Crawley Town.

Three weeks ago that defeat would have been no surprise but on Tuesday, you felt how gutted everyone in the stadium were for the players. They played so well, battled so hard and gave everything.

And I mentioned to Scott after the game about how the narrative has seemed to change and how everyone is now focussing on what’s happening on the pitch and said: “That’s a great thing, isn’t it?”

He said: “Of course it is, that's what it's all about. It's all about what goes on on the pitch. I need to focus so hard on the training pitch and so hard on that group of players.

“I don't concern myself about anything around the place or what's been said about this and that's not right.

“But I'm not bothered because probably that's where I went wrong in my last job, I concerned myself with too much in the background where I should have really focused more so on the pitch.

“So I've learned from that and I'm really focused, like almost to the point where nothing else is getting in the way other than the football pitch and the players.

“That's all I care about and if the results are right, everything else will fall in place anyway. So that's what I have to do.”

Lindsey could have come in, been on the charm offensive about the owners and tried to build bridges that way.

But he hasn’t, it’s all about what is happening on the turf, and that’s how it should be. Some people may begrudge Scott going to MK Dons when he did, but it looks like that could be a catalyst for a much brighter future for Crawley Town.