'I have only just stopped crying' - Crawley Town boss reacts to 'living legend' leaving the club

No one wanted to see Jeremy Kelly leave Crawley Town – especially boss Scott Lindsey.

The 27-year-old left Crawley Town to pursue opportunities closer to his home in the United States of America. He first joined the Reds in January 2024, and despite never playing a game in the English football pyramid before, quickly became one of the first names on Scott Lindsey’s teamsheet.

His performances, footwork and attitude made him a fans favourite and last year he picked up the Crawley Observer Player of the Season.

When Lindsey returned as manager in March, he famously called Kelly ‘the best player in the world’ when reunited with the midfielder.

Jeremy Kelly has left Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And the Reds boss told us he was gutted about Kelly leaving. “I only just stopped crying this morning,” he said. “I knew a couple of weeks ago that he wasn't going be staying so I have only just stopped crying on that one.

“We tried everything we could to keep Jeremy, but we have to respect his decision. It wasn't a football decision, it was more of a life choice.

“He's obviously from America. He's got a girlfriend over there and his life is there in many ways. And while he became a living legend at Crawley he felt his future laid over in the states and that we had to respect that. He’ll always be welcomed back at Crawley and he'll be etched in the history books forever.

"He was a great servant for the football club and also a big part of that promotion winning team. I’m really sad to see him go.

“And trust me, we worked so hard to try and keep him but we have to respect his decision.”

On leaving, Kelly posted on Instagram: “Crawley, thank you for an unforgettable two seasons. This experience was more than I could ever dream of. Special thank you to my teammates, staff and the fans.”