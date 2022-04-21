Dan Gifford (centre) is congratulated on his 10th Rocks goal, the winner v Lewes / Picture: Trevor Staff

The 18-year-old hotshot has plundered 10 Isthmian premier division goals since his arrival at the turn of the year and bagged his latest strike in the 1-0 win over Lewes in a Sussex derby at Nyewood Lane on Monday.

Gifford has had his Fratton Park deal extended and has enjoyed his time leading the line for Bognor. Now Blake will enter talks with Pompey bosses to explore a new loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rocks have benefited hugely from a great relationship with Pompey in recent years and it is hoped the Blues hierarchy can see the benefit in Gifford continuing his development at the Nye Camp.

Blake, who takes his side to high-flying Enfield on Saturday for the last game of the campaign in the hope of finishing eighth in the table, had to play Gifford in a more withdrawn role in the first half against Lewes, but he was pushed up after the break and got the all-important goal.

Former Pompey coach Blake said: “It remains to be seen if we can have Dan with us again but we’re hopeful we can get him back. I think he sees the progress we’re making and he’s such a good lad and fits in so well.

“I said to him before the game. ‘you’re one of the players I can trust in terms of playing out of position and to do a job’. I know it wasn’t comfortable for him but he worked hard, put in a shift and he got the rewards by scoring the goal.”

The win put paid to any lingering hopes Tony Russell’s men had of reaching a play-off place and for Blake it was a well-deserved triumph.

He added: “In the second half we were the better team and we could have scored a couple more. We’re really pleased with the result.

“We had a hunger and desire and that’s important because at certain times in the first half we didn’t play particularly well and we didn’t use the ball well enough in certain areas at times. Had we have done that we could have caused them more problems. But in terms of application, attitude and commitment I can’t ask more from them as a group of players.