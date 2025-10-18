'I just see a shadow of what we really are' says Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey after Shrewsbury Town defeat

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Scott Lindsey says his side have ‘become a little bit frightened of having the courage to step forward' following their 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late William Boyle strike separated the sides and saw Crawley drop to second from bottom in the League Two table.

Once again Reds dominated the stats but the end result went against them again and Lindsey said: “It seems to be the fashion at the moment, doesn't it, where we're good on every stat apart from the most important one. So yes, we go down the road with nothing again and we are very disappointed, obviously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Reds boss added they are lacking courage. “I just felt that we were very good, certainly in the game, but I don't think we do enough to win it.

“Maybe it's because of where we're at in the league at the moment and the fact that we're not winning games. We've become a little bit frightened of having the courage to step forward and actually win the game. I see players turn an opportunity down to shoot.

“I don't understand that. I just see a shadow of what we really are. There's glimpses of it.

“The stats don't lie, right? But like you say, the main stat is the one that everybody is concerned about and we're not getting that stat right at the moment.”

Reds have no midweek game and host Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.