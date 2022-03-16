'I just thought that certain person ruined it for both sides to be honest' – Crawley Town boss John Yems' reaction to Exeter City loss

Exeter´s winner was a controversial goal, when their striker Offrande Zanzala bundled into the visitor’s keeper Glenn Morris.

The linesman first flagged on for a foul but reversed his decision once the referee pointed to the half-way line.

Yems was proud of his team´s performance. The Crawley boss didn’t see himself the controversial event properly but felt that the referee decision wasn´t a fair one.

Yems said: “I didn´t even see it. It's only what's people's telling me.

“You come here, and you go toe to toe, with one of the best sides of the league. They know they´ve been in the game.

“The crowd knows they´ve seen a good game. I just thought that certain person ruined it for both sides to be honest.”

Despite the questionable decision, Yems was more frustrated of Crawley's poor finishing.

“That is very absorbing. Yes, we did have many many chances. But that´s the name of the game. They had one, took one and then was given another one and scored that one.

“One thing with the teams we're playing, we won´t give in. Sometimes when you get robbed on the green, don't believe that you make your own luck. You got to pop the ball in the back of the net. That ain't luck, that's bad finishing.”

Kwesi Appiah scored Crawley Town´s goal but the top scorer said he wished that he would have reached the double digits in better circumstances.

The goal was striker's tenth in all competitions and a ninth in the League.

Appiah was happy with his achievement, but the disappointed result wiped some shine off from it.

Appiah said: “You don´t really want to score in a losing game, but personally it´s nice to get into double figures. I just wish it would been in better circumstances that we would have got least point or something to be happy about.

“Maybe a few days in time I reflect it differently, but now it´s a bit of sour.”

The Reds were crushed 4-1 on Saturday away against Port Vale. Compared to the weekend, Appiah felt that overall, the performance was a lot better, which the team can build on.

“It was ideal for us to come and show some grit determination, some robust back from that game because I was disappointed to last game.

“First half our plan was to frustrate them and they didn´t really have an answer for it other than the situation with two goals.

“Second half we showed plenty of control of the game. Pressure going forward, pressure when we were defending. It was a really good game and gives us a lot to build on.

“Defensively we got be sound and aggressive. That´s a side we got to work at. We put a shift today, but we didn´t put shift to win.”