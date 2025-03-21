I never saw Scott Lindsey's return coming but now it's happened, can he really make Crawley Town fans dream again?

Just over 12 hours after Rob Elliot left Crawley Town, I was asked on the Gull-Mouth Action podcast if I could see Scott Lindsey returning to the place where he is seen as a legend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I made the stupid mistake of making it sound like I knew what I was talking about and said something along the lines of ‘I would eat my hat if Scott Lindsey is Crawley’s next manager’.

After tonight’s announcement, I now have to decide which of my hats looks the tastiest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wrote a column after Lindsey left Stadium MK which was headlined ‘Scott Lindsey returning to Crawley Town? I wouldn’t hold your breathe’. I never saw it coming, but I am always happy to be proved wrong when I have made a mistake. And this time that mistake has led to some excitement.

Lindsey’s return is stunning for many reasons. Looking through social media, DMing fans and chatting to people in the Reds car park after Louis Storey’s presser today, there was a general consensus they could not see this as a possibility, even though the bookies have had him as clear favourite from the moment Elliot left.

This has shocked most people.

Lindsey could spark an incredible reaction and bring some unity to the club that has been missing for the last few months. It is much needed, especially after Sam Jordan’s revelations on the Simply Redz podcast this week. This won’t make everyone suddenly change their views on WAGMI, but it will certainly be a diversion. That’s not a cynical point, it’s a fact.

This will give the fans much-needed boost. Let’s be honest, it has been a struggle the last few months and when results and performances are bad, the toxicity levels rise and the feeling about the ownership group get heightened and that’s good for no one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lindsey has returned as boss of Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Hopefully we will hear a classic Lindsey rallying call and that will reignite what’s been missing.

Before this news broke, no one was thinking Crawley could survive the drop – but could this appointment change that view? If anyone can get a new manager bounce, it will be Crawley with Lindsey at the helm.

Beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday and the gap is 9 points. Then a brilliant performance at Rotherham and another win could make it six points. Then a brilliant home win against Peterborough on April 1 makes the gap potentially three points. Can Lindsey really make Reds fan dream again?

This could be an absolute masterstroke from WAGMI. Lindsey was already their best signing since taking over in April 2022. Could he also become their second best signing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they somehow pull off this great escape it will be a phenomenal achievement – bigger than promotion.

But even if Lindsey doesn’t pull off the miraculous, at least we know we could be in for an incredible campaign in League Two next season.

Now, going back to my hats – you know which one looks the most tasty? It’s the Red bucket one I bought outside Wembley on May 19, 2024.