The football community is rallying round in aid of an Eastbourne United player who suffered a double leg break on his debut for the club.

The nasty injury to striker Tony Halsey – who has joined United on dual-registration from Sutton Common Rovers – forced last Saturday’s game at home to Hassocks to be abandoned.

The double leg break has required surgery and he will need between six and nine months to recover. And he will be unable to work for at least two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury came just eight days after Tony and his partner welcomed a new baby.

Tony Halsey shared this picture of his broken leg from his hospital bed

A group of Eastbourne United supporters were keen to do something to help him and launched a GoFundMe page online.

It netted more than £1,000 in its first 24 hours and as the Herald went to press it was about to reach its initial £1,500 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne United and last weekend’s opponents Hassocks were among the first to support the fundraiser.

Tony, who moved to Selsey in West Sussex a few months ago, told us he was grateful for the way people were rallying round.

He told the Herald: “It was my debut for Eastbourne and my baby was born on February 3.

"They have said I’ll need six to nine months’ recovery. I’ve had the surgery and have a metal rod with two screws at the top and two at the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad