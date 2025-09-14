Scott Lindsey heaped praise on Ade Adeyemo after his performance in Crawley Town’s home win over Cheltenham.

Adeyemo has been in fine form so far this season, after coming in for the injured Harry Forster.

Adeyemo has been a high scorer in our player ratings on a weekly basis, linking well with Josh Flint down the left side of the pitch, but he has said before he is just happy to be playing.

And it was another good performance from Adeyemo against Cheltenham, and it was his little touch on the ball before he was brought down for Crawley’s second goal from the penalty spot.

Lindsey said “He’s been our best player, I think you could argue that or not argue it, whatever.

“I think he’s been outstanding, I think he’s had a great start to the season. I really want to see him in the team every week.”

The 27-year-old has been with the club since the start of the 2023-24 season after he signed on a free transfer from Cray Valley Paper Mills, and has made 71 appearances for the club, but hasn’t always had a good run in the team.

Lindsey said “I think that since he’s been here, he’s not really nailed down a proper starting place.

“It’s probably the first time that he’s played the amount of games that he’s played in a row, and I think he’s enjoying his football.

“You can see it. He’s playing with freedom. He’s got unbelievable ability, and I want that to continue with Ade. I think he’s been excellent.”