If anyone can mastermind a Carabao Cup upset, it's the genius Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey

A frustrating result from Crawley’s long trip to Wigan last Saturday.

The 1-0 defeat was harsh on Scott Lindsey’s men, after they dominated for large parts whacking up an impressive 72.2% possession and fourteen shots to the Latics two. If statistics won you games alone, we’d still have our 100% league record intact. Unfortunately it’s scoring goals that win you games, and for the first time this campaign we fired blanks. Although the Reds can count themselves very unlucky after a cruel deflection off Joy Mukena’s head decided the game after thirty minutes.Had the ever reliable Jay Williams got his headed chances right at the other end we could well of come away with at least a point, especially his second half chance with the goal gaping. But unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be.The players now have a nice distraction of a Carabao Cup game at the Amex against Premier League Brighton to look forward to on Tuesday evening. Although by the time you read this in print the game will have already taken place. The Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler will know all about us, having witnessed our win against the Albion U21’s on penalties in the EFL trophy last week.It will be a first competitive meeting between the two Senior Sussex sides since the FA Cup 3rd round tie in 1992, which I witnessed as a fourteen year old at the old Goldstone ground. Let’s just hope the boys from West Sussex do us proud and the result is a bit closer than the 5-0 defeat we suffered thirty two years ago.Let’s be honest if anyone can mastermind an upset it’s that genius Scott Lindsey!#COYR​​​​​​​