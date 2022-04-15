If Eastbourne Borough's season were the Tour de France...

And they are not merely journeymen riders, sweating in the peloton. The Sports have paced it beautifully and they enter the final five fixtures in fifth place. A draw at Slough Town last Saturday was the least that Bloor’s men deserved from a closely-fought 2-2.

“You should never be disappointed with a point away from home, although having watched the video back, it’s clear that we were deprived of a victory. Charley Kendall scored a perfectly good final goal for 3-2, which was ruled out. But that’s done and dusted, and we move on to a huge weekend.

“Welling United arrive for the Good Friday fixture, as the bottom club in the division, but we won’t be deceived. Firstly, any club down there in the table has just as much to battle for as we have, for different reasons of course. They are in the scrap of their lives, and it will be really difficult.

Boro celebrate a goal at Slough, where it ended 2-2 / Picture: Nick Redman

“Secondly, the Wings have a new manager now in Warren Feeney – after Peter Taylor left last month – and Warren has already created a good strong outfit, capable of doing the job.”

Since Christmas, the Sports have lost only once at home – against leaders Maidstone – and Bloor is quick to point to one of the reasons.

“Suddenly Priory Lane has come alive. We’ve become a fortress. We have been getting four-figure crowds, the noise levels are right up, and my players are massively responsive to that. We feel that we and the supporters are a common cause, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

“There is no other local Good Friday football, and even the weather is set fair. Under-16s go free and we want to see you all, youngsters, oldsters, families and mates. Roar us on to victory!”

Bloor hopes for a full-strength squad, with Dom Hutchinson making good progress on his ankle injury. And with a weekend’s rest, his troops will be on the march again on Bank Holiday Monday – westwards to Havant and Waterlooville.

The Hawks – among the early-season favourites for promotion – have recovered from a catastrophic mid-season spell and are right on song again. Paul Doswell’s men are poised just outside the play-off places on goal difference, and – while playing for a draw is really not in the Borough DNA – Danny Bloor would possibly be reasonably pleased to come away from Westleigh Park with a point.

That would leave the Sports with two games against lower-half opponents – Billericay Town and Tonbridge Angels – before the perfect climax to the league fixtures, on Saturday 7th May, when Dartford visit the Lane in a game that may well define the season for both of those clubs.