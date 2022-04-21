'If you have got your bag and your football boots, you could get a game' - Crawley Town boss John Yems on squad ahead of Mansfield Town trip

Crawley Town boss John Yems and midfielder Isaac Hutchinson faced the press today ahead of Saturday's trip to promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:05 pm

The Reds are top of the current form table in League Two with five wins in the last six games. You can see the full press conference in the video above.

But when asked how the squad was ahead of the Stags trip, Yems laughed and replied: "What squad? We've got 16 players fit, could be down to 15 by tomorrow so if you have got your bag and your football boots you could get a game,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

"We have had the same 15 or 16 players for the last five games and Hutch [Isaac Hutchinson] has played in more positions than he would get than if he was in a porn film.

Crawley Town boss John Yems after Easter Monday's win against Walsall

"But everyone has stuck together."

Hutchinson, who is on loan from Derby County, also spoke and said he doesn't know yet where he will be next season but if the opportunity came up, he would happily return to Crawley Town. He also added that the fuiture looks bright for the club with the new owner WAGMI United.

Have you seen? Here's which players have played the most minutes in League Two this season - including Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Northampton Town and Exeter City | Crawley Town fan Ron, who has supported Reds since 1958, surprised by family and club for his 90th birthday | John Yems tells Crawley Town fans not to be 'frightened' by WAGMI United takeover

You can get the latest Crawley Town news here.

John YemsMansfield TownLeague TwoHarrogate Town