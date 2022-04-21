'If you have got your bag and your football boots, you could get a game' - Crawley Town boss John Yems on squad ahead of Mansfield Town trip

The Reds are top of the current form table in League Two with five wins in the last six games. You can see the full press conference in the video above.

But when asked how the squad was ahead of the Stags trip, Yems laughed and replied: "What squad? We've got 16 players fit, could be down to 15 by tomorrow so if you have got your bag and your football boots you could get a game,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have had the same 15 or 16 players for the last five games and Hutch [Isaac Hutchinson] has played in more positions than he would get than if he was in a porn film.

Crawley Town boss John Yems after Easter Monday's win against Walsall

"But everyone has stuck together."

Hutchinson, who is on loan from Derby County, also spoke and said he doesn't know yet where he will be next season but if the opportunity came up, he would happily return to Crawley Town. He also added that the fuiture looks bright for the club with the new owner WAGMI United.