'I'll celebrate my goal, but three points is what we want', says Crawley Town forward

Crawley Town defender Ade Adeyemo has stated his priority for team results over individual records after the Reds lost out 4-3 to Peterborough in a spectacle match.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adeyemo powered home his fourth goal for Crawley to reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the first half but the defender insists that coming home with three points mattered more.

He said: “Coming into the game we knew they were going to be a threat going forward but, in the game, they took their chances well and it was a game of back and forth. They hit us on the break quite a few times and got the better of us at the end of the day. We did put in a good shift but on another day, we get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys aren’t too down and we’ve been on a good run recently, we knew it would be a game of goals, we can score goals and so can they so the boys are disappointed and there’s still a long way to go this season we’ve got Birmingham next so looking forward to the next game is all we can do now.”

Action from Crawley Town's 4-3 defeat at Peterborough United | Picture courtesy of the Peterborough Telegraph

“We’re still in December and the season finishes in May so anything can happen so we will just take each game as it comes of course and we’re going to keep progressing.”

Adeyemo has had a good run in the team recently with solid performances against Lincoln and Charlton but it’s not about individual performances for him. He said: “It’s nice to be on the scoresheet and it’s been a while actually but most important thing is the three points, I can celebrate my goal but the three points is what we want and all I really care about at the end of the day.”

And Adeyemo praised the 500+ travelling fans. “The fans were brilliant, especially in the second half when I was on that side, they kept shouting and encouraging me to take them on, very encouraging so I want to thank the fans,” he said.

It is Adeyemo’s second goal in League One this season and will look to retain his place in the side when the Reds play Birmingham on Monday, December 23.