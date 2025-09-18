'I'm giving my secrets away' - Crawley Town boss states a preference on how he wants Notts County to press his side
In Saturday’s win over Cheltenham, Harvey Davies and the Reds defence found themselves with lots of time on the ball as the visitors sat back. This meant at times it looked like they had run out of ideas to open up play.
And with Lindsey’s style of play, he would rather they come at his players to help create space.
But with Notts County higher up the table and at home, he hopes they will play higher up the pitch than strugglers Cheltenham did.
“I think we don't know what to expect with Notts County,” he said. “Sometimes they've pressed and sometimes they've not had loads of numbers up the pitch. Does it suit us more? I'm giving my secrets away. I think it suits us more if a team does come after us personally.
“I think there's an opportunity for us to play around or through the press. One pass can take out four or five players and then we're out. I think when a team banks in a little bit more, it becomes a little bit more of a slow build.
“It can become frustrating and it almost feels as if we've run out of ideas at times where that isn't the case. I think it's just that we're waiting for the right moment to thread the right pass. There has to be a little bit more patience when a team does sit in and bank in.
“Either way, I'm not bothered, if the truth be known. But we do like it when a team come after us. I think it really tests us when a team comes after us.”
Notts County are three points and six places ahead of Reds going into the game.