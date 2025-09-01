'Important milestone' - Westfield Football Club granted planning permission to officially use floodlights

The floodlights at Westfield Football Club | Picture: Bumblebee Aerial Imagery

Westfield Football Club have announced they have been granted planning permission to use their floodlights.

In December last year, the club were granted permission to install floodlights at their new stadium, The Knight & Davey Community Stadium.

And a club statement this week said: “We are delighted to announce that Westfield Football Club has been granted official planning permission to use our floodlights.

"This marks an important milestone in the continued development of our club and facilities, and will significantly enhance both training opportunities and matchday experiences, particularly during the winter months.

"We would like to thank everyone who supported our application, including local authorities, community members, and our dedicated supporters.

"This development ensures we can continue to grow and serve as a hub for football in our area.

"We look forward to welcoming you all to our future evening fixtures under the lights!”