NationalWorldTV
In photos: Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton for Premier League match

Crystal Palace fans have been arriving in Brighton this evening (Wednesday, March 15) in time for the Premier League match.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 19:24 GMT

The game against Brighton and Hove Albion F.C. starts at 7.30pm at the American Express Community Stadium and photographer Eddie Mitchell sent in these pictures.

The BBC has reported that this is the 100th league meeting between the two sides, with Crystal Palace ahead by 37 wins to Brighton’s 35 wins.

For breaking news from across Sussex visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton on Wednesday, March 15 in time for the Premier League match

Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton on Wednesday, March 15 in time for the Premier League match Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton on Wednesday, March 15 in time for the Premier League match

Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton on Wednesday, March 15 in time for the Premier League match Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton on Wednesday, March 15 in time for the Premier League match

Crystal Palace fans arrive in Brighton on Wednesday, March 15 in time for the Premier League match Photo: Eddie Mitchell

