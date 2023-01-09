In pictures: 16 of the top sports people from East Sussex

4. Johanna Konta - Eastbourne

Konta was born to Hungarian parents in Sydney. But now she takes residence in Eastbourne and calls it here home. She won four singles titles on the WTA Tour, as well as 11 singles and four doubles titles on the ITF Women's Circuit. The former British no. 1 reached a career-high singles ranking of world no. 4 on 17 July 2017. She reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.

