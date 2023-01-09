In pictures: 16 of the top sports people from East Sussex

East Sussex has a rich tradition of producing quality athletes and high-achieving sports people.
Here is a list (in no particular order) of 15 sports people East Sussex can be proud of - whether they are born in the county or live here. Who else would you include in this list?
1. Clare Connor CBE - Brighton
Captained the England Cricket team and is currently managing director of Women's Cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Claire was also the first woman to play for the all-star charity side Lashings World XI. She held the presidency of Marylebone Cricket Club from 2021 until 2022
2. Joe Marler - Eastbourne
Rugby prop who has made 230 appearances for Harlequins and 83 caps for England. In 2020, Marler wrote a book about his life: Loose Head, Confessions of an (un)professional rugby playe. He also hosts the podcast The Joe Marler Show.
3. Gareth Barry - Hastings
Made a record 653 Premier League appearances - a record - and had 53 England caps
4. Johanna Konta - Eastbourne
Konta was born to Hungarian parents in Sydney. But now she takes residence in Eastbourne and calls it here home. She won four singles titles on the WTA Tour, as well as 11 singles and four doubles titles on the ITF Women's Circuit. The former British no. 1 reached a career-high singles ranking of world no. 4 on 17 July 2017. She reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.
