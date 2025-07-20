The Robins were runaway leaders of the Southern Combination League last season and gained promotion for the first time in their History to the Isthmian League South East whilst the Hill gained promotion last season from the Isthmian South East to the Premier.

It was another well attended game which saw a record breaking amount raised for St Peter and St James Hospice in the annual game with over £ 2,830 collected.

The hosts took an early lead as a cross from the right was lashed home by Liam Benson. On 16 minutes Tom Chalaye fired just wide after be beat the offside trap.

On 30 minutes it was nearly two for the hosts as Hassocks hit the bar with an effort which Sonni Carter got something on. At the other end Reggie Ward fired just wide from the edge of the box.

In the second half Chalaye and Kieran Rowe were both denied before the Hillians got themselves on level terms. Chalaye crossed and Ryan Worrall slammed it nto the top corner with a great finish.

The Hillians led seven minutes later as they broke the offside trap and a cross was converted by Chalaye.

Chalaye had a couple of chances to increase the lead and Carter made a good save in the Hillians goal to keep the visitors ahead. But it ended 2-1 and the Hillians took the Ann John Trophy back to Leylands Park as a good amount of money was raised for a great cause in St Peter and St James Hospice.

1 . Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer Hassocks FC Pre-seaon 25-26 : Hassocks v Burgess HIll Town in the Ann John Trophy Photo: Phil Westlake

2 . Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer Hassocks FC Pre-seaon 25-26 : Hassocks v Burgess HIll Town in the Ann John Trophy Photo: Phil Westlake

3 . Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer Hassocks FC Pre-seaon 25-26 : Hassocks v Burgess HIll Town in the Ann John Trophy Photo: Phil Westlake