In pictures: Lancing beat Worthing United in pre-season friendly

Hollis was pleased with the sowing at Culver Road and said he was pleased with how pre-season has gone after taking over at the end of May.

He told us: “It was another good chance to see some of the work we’ve been doing in training and how well that info is being taken in.

“With a big group of new players from various footballing backgrounds, it’s always difficult to get everything clicking early so we do still have work to do but equally we are coming on really well with other parts and the lads have taken to our philosophy and ideas really well so minimal complaints from me.”

He added: “Preseason has been enjoyable so far but very busy! Pretty much everyone from last season had gone very early, we’ve had to recruit well and rebuild a squad but I feel our staff have done that very well, I’m very fortunate to have the right kind of people around me.”

Hollis is still in the process of rebuilding his squad and with tougher friendlies coming up, he is looking to finalizing it before the season starts in August.

He said: “It’s always good to be on the grass and working, with this group that’s no different, they’re talented, exciting and hungry, that comes to life in training and we obviously hope to demonstrate it more in games too.

“We’ve still got a few lads to bring in, holidays, family, work etc all cause delays and sporadic availability at this time of year and we’ll work with that but you can expect a few more announcements, yes.

“We’ve had a good start to preseason and we’ve used the opportunity to look at lot of players but it’s starting to get tougher, most noticeably with Hastings and Dover coming up so we’re starting to close that net in a bit and start to finalise our squad.

“We’re looking forward to the chance to showcase what we’re about and hopefully give our brilliant fan base something to look forward to this season.”

Here are Stephen Goodger’s pictures pictures from the game.

1 . Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly : Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly : Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly : Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly : Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in pre-season friendly Lancing beat Worthing United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action Photo: Stephen Goodger