In a game of few clear-cut chances, new boss Lemmy Ewen named eight starters from last season, looking to build on continuity ahead of the coming campaign.

The match was even, with Littlehampton taking the lead midway through the first half slightly against the run of play. Pagham made several changes at the break, introducing a few new faces, but despite a competitive and even second half, the Lions were unable to find the goal they needed, with Littlehampton holding on to take the win.

Off the pitch, over 100 supporters were in attendance for a great day at the ground, with the club’s annual sponsors’ draw taking place.

Pagham said: “We are pleased to announce that Bar Supplies Sussex will be the main shirt sponsor for the season, with Paul Bros, The Waverley and Taxitourist.co.uk also joining as valued sponsors. Local plumber Kevin Welling was the lucky winner of a free pitch-side banner.

"We would like to thank all companies who entered the draw and purchased pitch-side banners this summer. Clubs like ours don’t run without your support, and we are grateful to all who continue to back Pagham FC.”

