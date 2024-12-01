Pagham v Peacehaven and TelscombePagham v Peacehaven and Telscombe
In pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe claim SCFL premier points at Pagham

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Dec 2024, 17:26 BST
Two goals by Reuel Powell-Downey earned Peacehaven the points at Pagham.

He put The Tye two hour by the hour mark and Howard Neighbour’s reply for the Lions proved just a consolation.

The result puts Peacehaven up to 7th, Pagham down to 16th.

See Roger Smith’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.

