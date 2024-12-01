In pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe claim SCFL premier points at Pagham

He put The Tye two hour by the hour mark and Howard Neighbour’s reply for the Lions proved just a consolation.
The result puts Peacehaven up to 7th, Pagham down to 16th.
See Roger Smith’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.
1. Pagham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG
Pagham v Peacehaven and Telscombe Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
2. Pagham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Roger Smith (13).JPG
Pagham v Peacehaven and Telscombe Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
3. Pagham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Roger Smith (12).JPG
Pagham v Peacehaven and Telscombe Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
4. Pagham v Peacehaven and Telsocmbe pictures by Roger Smith (14).JPG
Pagham v Peacehaven and Telscombe Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.