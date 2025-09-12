In pictures: Roffey make Sussex Senior Cup progress with win at Pagham

Pagham’s Senior Cup campaign ended at the first hurdle once again as they lost the shootout 4-2 after a tense goalless draw at The Covers Arena.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides and could easily have taken the lead in the opening exchanges. Twice in the early stages Roffey carved out clear-cut opportunities, only to be denied by excellent reflex saves from Pagham goalkeeper Conor Kelly, who kept his side level with smart stops that set the tone for the contest.

See pictures by Tommy McMillan on this page and the one linked – or by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

After weathering the storm, Pagham began to settle into the match and grew in confidence as the first half wore on. Both teams traded possession in midfield, with neither able to carve out the decisive breakthrough, leaving the contest evenly poised at the interval.

The second half, however, belonged largely to the hosts. Pagham controlled possession for long spells, forcing Roffey deeper into their own half, but were left frustrated by a lack of cutting edge in the final third. The closest they came was when Ben Hauxwell found the net midway through the half, only for the assistant’s flag to rule the effort out for offside.

Despite their dominance, clear chances were at a premium, and Roffey’s disciplined defending ensured the stalemate endured through to the final whistle. With no extra time at this stage of the competition, penalties were required to separate the two sides.

In the shootout, it was Roffey who held their nerve, converting with composure while Pagham faltered. The visitors progressed to the next round, leaving Pagham to reflect on another early exit from the Sussex Senior Cup – a familiar and frustrating story for the Lions.

1 . Pagham v Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Tommy McMillan.jfif Pagham take on Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Tommy McMillan

2 . Pagham v Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Tommy McMillan 7.jfif Pagham take on Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Tommy McMillan

3 . Pagham v Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Tommy McMillan 6.jfif Pagham take on Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Tommy McMillan

4 . Pagham v Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Tommy McMillan 5.jfif Pagham take on Roffey in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Tommy McMillan