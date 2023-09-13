BREAKING
Evan Harris (centre) leads a Selsey attack against Pagham | Pictures by Chris HattonEvan Harris (centre) leads a Selsey attack against Pagham | Pictures by Chris Hatton
In pictures – Selsey win at Pagham in Sussex Senior Cup

A weakened Pagham side fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to their fiercest rivals Selsey in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup’s first round.
By Paul Davidson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:41 BST

With five ex-Pagham players in the Selsey side it was inevitable one or more of them would play a vital part in proceedings – and so it proved.

It was Pagham that had the first shot on target but an overhead kick from close in by Dan Simmonds fell straight into the keeper’s hands. Ten minutes later the Lions were indebted to a good save from their goalie Conor Kelly to keep the game scoreless. The game then went through a hectic half-hour with the away side mainly on top, but Pagham did end the half more in control, even though they had gone behind on 41 minutes after ex-Lion Ryan Morey finished off a decent Selsey move to send his team in a goal up.

The Lions started the second half in the ascendancy and Lukas Micevicius wasted a decent chance he made himself by firing well wide of the goal. Despite staying mostly on top the Lions failed to create much in the way of chances although Simmonds saw a decent shot saved once again by the Seals keeper.

On 80 minutes the result was put to bed when Selsey scored a goal from close in for 2-0. Added-on time produced not one but two Lions shots cleared off the Selsey goal-line, but between the two another ex-Pagham player, Evan Harris broke away from the half-way to end any arguments and make it 3-0.

Selsey's Shane Brazil shields the ball from a Pagham defender in the Sussex Senior Cup

1. Pagham v Selsey

Selsey's Shane Brazil shields the ball from a Pagham defender in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Selsey's Evan Harris rounds Pagham keeper Conor Kelly to score

2. Pagham v Selsey

Selsey's Evan Harris rounds Pagham keeper Conor Kelly to score Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Evan Harris (centre) leads a Selsey attack

3. Pagham v Selsey

Evan Harris (centre) leads a Selsey attack Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Action from Pagham v Selsey in the Sussex Senoir Cup

4. Pagham v Selsey in the Sussex Senoir Cup

Action from Pagham v Selsey in the Sussex Senoir Cup Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Related topics:Selsey