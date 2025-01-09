Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Williams has reunited with former Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey at MK Dons.

In the least surprising transfer that will happen in this January window, the 24-year-old has has re-joined his former boss at Stadium MK.

Williams was one of the stars in last season’s promotion-winnings side and was always one of the first names on Lindsey’s team sheets.

On joining MK Dons, Williams said: “"It has been in the pipeline for a good while now, so I'm happy to be here. We've got a good relationship, and worked together last season successfully. Hopefully, we can both help replicate that here in MK. "I'd say I'm a pivot, quite an aggressive presence in the middle of the park. But as much as I love a tackle, I enjoy opening teams up in the middle of the park, playing through the lines and I hope I can bring that to the team. "There is proper quality at this club right now, and I'm happy to do the dirty work while the others go and score the goals. "As soon as the gaffer calls upon me, I want to be ready. "Whenever you look at MK in League Two, you know what the aspirations should be. It goes without saying, it's obvious and I'm here to push the team towards that goal."

Jay Williams waves to the fans as he leaves the pitch during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024 | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

He joined Reds from Brackley Town – despite Williams never playing a game for them – and he had previously played for Banbuiry United, AFC Rushden and Diamonds, Harrogate Town, Kettering and Northampton Town.

He scored against his new side MK Dons in the 5-1 play-off semi-final second hammering.

Williams last appearance for Reds was in the 3-0 defeat away at Northampton Town in October.

This season, Jay made 13 appearances for the Red Devils and captained the squad in the absence of Dion Conroy, who was returning from injury.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank Jay for his efforts during his time at the Reds and wishes him all the best for the future. As an integral part of our play-off winning squad, Jay will always be welcome back at the Broadfield Stadium.”