A major charity football tournament raising vital funds for families affected by cancer has kicked off with a West Sussex player stepping on to the pitch to help support those affected by cancer.

For families in the Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst parts of West Sussex, funds raised by the tournament go to Friends Fighting Cancer's vital services including a dedicated respite home at Seal Bay Resort in Selsey.

This crucial facility provides a much-needed space for families navigating the immense pressures of a cancer diagnosis to take a break, rest, recover and create precious positive memories together.

Organised by Friends Fighting Cancer (FFC), the event brings together hundreds of players, supporters and families to raise funds for vital services offered by the Portsmouth-based charity.

Ready for action for a good cause - Mark Chapman

The next game in the series is this Sunday, June 8, at Havant & Waterloovile

Among the many players taking part in the tournament this year is Mark Chapman from, who has a strong connections to local football having played for teams at Chichester City FC and Selsey FC, where he still regularly plays alongside current and former players in friendly sessions.

For Mark, discovering the direct link between the tournament's fundraising and the FFC respite holiday home in Selsey was a powerful motivator to get involved.

"Knowing that the fundraising directly benefits local families accessing a place of respite on my doorstep is incredibly motivating," said Mark. "Playing in this tournament is a way I can personally contribute to supporting that incredible local facility and the families who need it."

The teams at one of the earlier games at West Leigh Park

Since 2008, Friends Fighting Cancer has supported hundreds of households across Hampshire and West Sussex. In addition to the Selsey retreat, FFC provides emergency financial grants to help with unexpected costs, food bank access and grief recovery programmes, offering comprehensive support during incredibly difficult times.

Each player, including Mark, commits to raising at least £200, with all funds directly supporting these services.

Families in West Sussex affected by cancer can access FFC's support. Applications are welcomed and can be made online or through a friend, GP or community worker.

Local residents wishing to support FFC's work and the Selsey holiday home can donate via Mark's just giving page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-chappers

The Football for Cancer tournament has rounds scheduled in May and June, culminating in Finals Day on Sunday, July 27th. Each match serves as a reminder of the power of community and local connections coming together to support families facing cancer and to honour those lost.