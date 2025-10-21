Infinity march on in FA Vase - and now meet holders Whitstable

Infinity are flying the lowest-ranked Sussex club left in the FA Vase – and are looking forward to a plum tie in the next round.

The Sidlesham-based team are one of only four teams from across West and East Sussex left in the competition, and are the only one of that quartet not in the SCFL premier division.

In fact they are one of only 29 step six clubs left in the competition.

They reached round two with Saturday’s first round 2-1 win at AFC Aldermaston.

See Charlie Bone’s interview with Infinity manager Shaun Gale in the X post embedded in this article.

The match started with high intensity from both teams, with Aldermaston breaking the deadlock and taking an early lead through Jacob Wallace. Infinity kept their composure and within minutes striker Clayd Roach, with a touch of class, found the back of the net – bringing the score to 1-1.

Aldermaston defended well against a barrage of attacks from Infinity – but one led to a foul in the area and a booking for the goalkeeper, resulting in a penalty to Infinity. Midfielder Tommy Tierney stepped up and converted to give Infinity the lead going into half-time.

The second half brought plenty of drama with numerous close chances at both ends but Infinity took the win and progressed to round two, in which they will host Vase holders Whitstable Town on Saturday, November 8.

Kick-off is at 3pn at Infinity's home ground, The Lumacon Arena, Sidlesham Memorial Ground, Sidlesham, PO20 7RD.