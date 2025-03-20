Chichester City’s bosses have vowed to carry on fighting for an Isthmian premier play-off place – despite injuries starting to hit at the end of a long, hard campaign.

City sit tantalisingly two points off the final play-off place but suffered a setback with a 2-1 home loss to Potters Bar Town last Saturday.

And they go into this weekend’s trip to Hastings United without four first-team regulars – as coach Darin Killpartrick warns some of the team are picking up injuries through playing too much football.

The loss to Potters Bar came after a superb week in which Chi won at Billericay and Folkestone. But with seven games to go, they could still nab a play-off place in their first season at step three.

Chichester City and Potters Bar in action in the Oaklands Park sunshine | Picture: Neil Holmes

Killpartrick said: “The performance at Billiericay was certainly one of our best of the season – we played incredibly well there.

"At Folkestone, although we won, it wasn’t a good performance on what was a disgraceful surface, but it was one where we adapted well and played a different style.

"After those two wins it was disappointing to lose to Potters Bar but we scored a great goal that was deemed offside and I think a point would have been a fair return.

"We’ve been playing players we probably should have rested and are suffering with injuries because of that.

Ollie Munt levels for Chichester City v Potters Bar | Picture: Neil Holmes

"We’ve red-lined this squad through a long, tough season and it does take its toll after a while.

"You want to keep playing your best players all the time you can – and they want to keep playing too – but there are some who have needed a rest before now and we will have to do without them.”

Missing from Saturday’s trip across Sussex to face relegation-threatened Hastings United will be keeper Kieran Magee (ankle injury), full-back Rob Hutchings (quad), forward Ethan Prichard (hamstring) and top scorer Jimmy Wild (knee).

Killpartrick said they were having a busy week trying to bring in reinforcements ahead of the final stretch of games that could yet yield a play-off spot few would have thought possible at the start of the season.

"We’re in a good position and will be fighting for every point between now and the end,” Killpartrick said. "Hastings have a battle of their own; we know they’ll make it tough.”