For £10, people can buy a ‘community ticket’ which will enable someone who can't normally afford a trip to The Dripping Pan to see some live football.
The club said: “We are delighted to announce we have officially launched our community ticket scheme which gives you the chance to give back to our community.
“This has been created to help local people worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis to attend Lewes FC home matches.
"We have been helping local food banks for several years, by collecting donations at matches and helping at supermarket collections. But we are now giving fans the opportunity to give back to local people who simply don’t have the spare cash to be able to attend a football match.
"Particularly at The Dripping Pan, a match is so much more than the football. It’s where everyone is welcome and friendships are made and nurtured. Lewes FC is a community club, and everyone is invited.
“You can now go on to our ticket site and buy community tickets. Each ticket will cost £10 and that will cover the price of a meal and a drink at the game.
"The club is adding no admission charge and will make no profits from these tickets. The club will print out the Community Tickets and pass them on to local food banks who will distribute to the clients to use at any home match of their choice.”