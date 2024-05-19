Crawley 1-0 against Crewe Alexandra at half-time in play-off final - 'It's mad'
Crawley fan reacts to his side winning at half-time in their bid to be promoted to League One.
Ray Abbott said: “We’re playing absolutely brilliant. We should be two or three goals up, we’re certainly the better side. I’m really happy, we’re controlling the whole game at the moment.
"I reckon Scott Lindsey is telling his players that this is still a normal game. Work first, celebrate later. I’ve been a supporter for all my life and it’s great to see us in the situation.”
