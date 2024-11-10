Crawley Town part ways with former Bournemouth, Wolves and Fulham defender

Crawley Town have parted with with former Bournemouth, Wolves and Fulham defender Scott Malone after his contracted was terminated.

The 33-year-old had put pen to paper on a one-year deal in June, but has left the club after making only three appearances for the Red Devils.

In a statement on the club’s website, the statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club and Scott Malone have mutually agreed to part ways.

"The club wish Scott all the best in his future endeavours.”

Malone, who can also operate in midfield, began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers as he progressed through the Wolves’ youth system, which set him up for a long and prosperous career in the English Football League.

Scott’s first EFL move came in 2009 when he joined Southend United on loan from Wolves, before further loan spells at Burton and Bournemouth. During his career, Malone has racked up over 500 appearances, with over 300 of those coming in the Championship.

In July 2011 he joined Bournemouth on a permanent transfer and spent a season at Dean Court, where he played under former Crawley assistant manager Lee Bradbury, before agreeing to join Millwall in May 2012.

Malone made his Millwall debut against the Red Devils in August 2012, in a Capital One Cup match that saw Crawley ride out as winners on penalties.

Stints with Huddersfield, Fulham and Derby followed before he returned to The Den, initially on loan, in the summer of 2020 before making the move permanent a year later.

Malone signed for the Gills at the start of the 2023-24 season and made 48 appearances for the Kent-based side.

The defender’s last appearance for Crawley came in a 1-0 win against Cambridge United on August 17.