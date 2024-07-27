'Individual Mistakes' - Crawley Town star sums up pre-season loss to Crystal Palace
Crawley captain and defender Dion Conroy spoke after the game about his role in the team and how the game went. He said: “Being one of the more experienced players of the team at the age of 28 I feel like I do have a responsibility to get make sure everyone gets on, everyone plays well and also gets how the manager wants to play football.
"We’ve got a good group of guys, there’s a lot of good leaders here so with the players and staff, it’s a real good setup.
"We’ve played a top Premier League side and managed to score a few goals, we gave away a few goals due to individual mistakes. If you take those out of the game I thought we did reallty well. We just need to keep going and work in our remaining pre-season games.”
