'Individual Mistakes' - Crawley Town star sums up pre-season loss to Crystal Palace

Crawley Town played a friendly match and lost 3-6 to Crystal Palace at the Broadfield stadium on Saturday, July 27.

Crawley captain and defender Dion Conroy spoke after the game about his role in the team and how the game went. He said: “Being one of the more experienced players of the team at the age of 28 I feel like I do have a responsibility to get make sure everyone gets on, everyone plays well and also gets how the manager wants to play football.

"We’ve got a good group of guys, there’s a lot of good leaders here so with the players and staff, it’s a real good setup.

