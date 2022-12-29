Next Crawley Town manager: The early contenders to replace Matthew Etherington with surprise 'favourite' confirmation

Etherington, 41, quit his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role on November 27, replacing Kevin Betsy who was sacked in October.
The former Tottenham midfielder got off to a winning start in his first game in charge but then suffered back-to-back home defeats to Hartlepool and Sutton, the latter featuring a terrible corner routine which attracted much derision on social media.
The losses left Crawley 20th in the League Two table and a club statement released on Thursday confirmed Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies had left their roles with immediate effect.
Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals. As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”
