A crowd of just under 30,000 were rewarded after watching England smash Norway 8-0 in a record-breaking win at Euro 2022.

Beth Mead bagged a hat-trick and Ellen White a brace as England advanced to the quarter-finals in style.

Here are just some of the faces in the crowd last night. Can you spot anyone you know?

You may also like this gallery of England’s players celebrating the big win, here.

You can get the latest sports news from across Sussex here.

1. Faces in the crowd An England fan holds a banner asking for the shirt of Lauren Hemp. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Backing the girls A fan wearing an England flag arrives at the stadium. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Celebration time England fans celebrate during the match between England and Norway at Brighton and Hove Community Stadium in Brighton Photo: DAMIEN MEYER Photo Sales

4. Off to the game A young England fan heads to the stadium. Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales