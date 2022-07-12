An England fan wearing a hat poses for a photo outside the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium.

See who you can spot in this gallery of England fans from last night's match at Brighton and Hove Albion's American Express Community Stadium

England fans from all over Sussex were out in great numbers in Brighton last night.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:26 am

A crowd of just under 30,000 were rewarded after watching England smash Norway 8-0 in a record-breaking win at Euro 2022.

Beth Mead bagged a hat-trick and Ellen White a brace as England advanced to the quarter-finals in style.

Here are just some of the faces in the crowd last night. Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Faces in the crowd

An England fan holds a banner asking for the shirt of Lauren Hemp.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Backing the girls

A fan wearing an England flag arrives at the stadium.

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Celebration time

England fans celebrate during the match between England and Norway at Brighton and Hove Community Stadium in Brighton

Photo: DAMIEN MEYER

4. Off to the game

A young England fan heads to the stadium.

Photo: Harriet Lander

