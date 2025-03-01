Rob Elliot feels Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was wrongly sent off in Crawley Town’s damaging defeat against Cambridge United – and claimed that the opening goal should have been ruled out.

In what was a must win game for the Reds, they barely looked like scoring.

With Cambridge earning a priceless 2-0 victory to leapfrog the hosts, things are increasingly ominous when you look at the table. The Reds now sit second from bottom and are six points from safety.

The Reds fell behind in controversial fashion, with Kamari Doyle scoring an own goal after what Elliot said was a 'clear foul’ on goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot | Picture: Grant Mansfield

"Once you do concede that first goal, it's just so disappointing to concede in that manner,” the Crawley Town boss said.

"You feel that there's things we can always improve on, that's any football team, but when you're down there and then you get decisions against you.

“The goal is just a clear foul on Jojo. The lad just wipes him out and that's huge. It's a huge moment in the game.

"We talk about protection of players and goalkeepers, obviously being an ex-goalie myself is that when the ball's there to be challenged with, that's absolutely fine.

"When it's a clear foul, when the ref stops it three times when we've got a corner, to talk about pushing and pulling, then allows that to happen. It's just frustrating.”

Another key moment in the game came in the second-half when forward Hepburn-Murphy was sent off after an off-the-ball clash with Elias Kachunga.

"For me personally, it is not a red card,” Elliot said. “They're both grabbing each other and the lad goes down.

“The referee should be sensible enough to realise that.

"We had to respond to that and they obviously scored the second straight after, which obviously puts us on the back foot even more and allows them to see the game out, even when they do go down to 10 men and it evens up.

"I think it is a completely different game. We knew their threats would be set pieces, etc. I think overall we dealt with them well in terms of they've got a few first contacts because they've got some big players.”

Elliot admitted it was a ‘disappointing day’ but added that that the ‘circumstances probably dictated the result today rather than the performance’.

"Because I thought before that it was good,” he added.

"Unfortunately, the squad we've got, teams are definitely physically dominant, and that's not what the club's been built on in terms of the technicality and control of the football. But I felt we dealt with it well.

"So then when the goalkeeper, when Jojo comes, gets the ball in his hand and the player just wipes them out, it's just so disappointing that's given.”