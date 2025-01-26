Lancing v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east divisionLancing v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east division
Isthmian League derby in pictures: 23 photos from an eight-goal clash between Lancing and East Grinstead

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
There were goals galore in the latest Sussex derby at Culver Road – but rather too many of them went in the home side’s net for the liking of Lancing’s bosses and fans.

Alex Laing (penalty) and Harry Heath struck to keep Lancing in it at 3-2 as Finlay Lovatt scored a first half hat-trick for the Wasps,

But it was EG who finished stronger and Matt Daniel (2) and Connor Tighe added another three to their tally in the final 15 minutes to secure a 6-2 win./

The result leaves Lancing just three points above the relegation zone, but EG a little better off, in 13th place and with a 13-point gap to the drop zone.

Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday, but in the meantime, check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

