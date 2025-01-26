Isthmian League derby in pictures: 23 photos from an eight-goal clash between Lancing and East Grinstead

Alex Laing (penalty) and Harry Heath struck to keep Lancing in it at 3-2 as Finlay Lovatt scored a first half hat-trick for the Wasps,

But it was EG who finished stronger and Matt Daniel (2) and Connor Tighe added another three to their tally in the final 15 minutes to secure a 6-2 win./

The result leaves Lancing just three points above the relegation zone, but EG a little better off, in 13th place and with a 13-point gap to the drop zone.

The result leaves Lancing just three points above the relegation zone, but EG a little better off, in 13th place and with a 13-point gap to the drop zone.

