Plans for the 2024-25 season have begun in earnest for many of Sussex’s non-league sides as the Isthmian League has announced its full fixture list.

With six Sussex sides in the Isthmian Premier Division this season after Chichester City won play-off promotion last season, and a whopping eight teams from the county now in the Isthmian South East Division, it is a bumper announcement in terms of local interest.

Plenty of local derbies have been set up by the fixtures, and along with opening-round fixtures, last days of the season and Bank Holiday fixtures, here is the run-down of the key dates that await Sussex’s teams this season.

Isthmian League Premier Division:

Last season's Sussex Senior Cup finalists Horsham FC and Hastings United will do battle again in this season's Isthmian Premier. Picture by John Lines

Horsham

Starting with Sussex’s most successful side in the Isthmian League last season, Dominic Di Paola’s Horsham face a fascinating season trying to emulate their run to the play-offs.

They start their season with a mouth-watering rematch of the Sussex Senior Cup final when they visit Hastings United on Saturday, August 10, and have their first home game just four days later against another Sussex side, Chichester City, on Tuesday, August 13.

Other key fixtures include a home game against newly-relegated Dover Athletic on the August Bank Holiday Monday (26), a Boxing Day match also at Hop Oast when they welcome Bognor Regis Town, a trip to Dover on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1 2025) and a trip down to Bognor Regis on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Isthmian Premier outfit Lewes FC take on Crawley Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture by James Boyes

They then end their season at home against Hashtag United on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings United

With Danny Bloor now at the helm after previous manager Chris Agutter stepped down in the summer, Hastings will have huge experience in the dugout to call upon this season.

The U’s will be looking to kick on from a seventh-placed finish in 2023-24 and start their new campaign, as aforementioned, with a spectacular fixture against Horsham at the Pilot Field.

Chichester City with the Isthmian South East play-off trophy after clinching promotion to step three. Picture by Neil Holmes

That game starts a run of three Sussex derbies to begin this season, including a trip to Whitehawk on Tuesday, August 13 and a home game against Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, August 17.

They host Folkestone Invicta on Monday, August 26, welcome Dover Athletic on Boxing Day – which is a Thursday this year – make the return journey to Folkestone on New Year’s Day and then travel to Dover on Monday, April 21 before finishing their season at home against Potters Bar Town on Saturday, April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes

Another side with a new manager this season, Lewes are under the stewardship of young gun Craig Nelson and will look to surprise a few after initially managing expectations.

SCFL Premier title-holders Steyning Town celebrate earning promotion to the Isthmian South East. Picture courtesy of Steyning Town FC

The Rooks face an imposing opening day task as they welcome Chatham Town, who finished second in the division last season, on Saturday, August 10.

The two sides they will face on Bank Holidays follow the pattern of the Sussex teams already covered, with one fellow Sussex side and one Kent team.

These are Whitehawk, at home on Monday, August 26 and away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and Folkestone Invicta, at home on Boxing Day and away on Monday, April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another pertinent date is Tuesday, November 5, when Lewes Bonfire takes place. The fixture list will face a change here, as the Rooks are currently scheduled to host Bognor Regis Town that evening.

Whitehawk

Keeping on theme, Whitehawk also have new management to bed in early this season, with former Dorking Wanderers assistant Ross McNeilly taking over at the Enclosed Ground.

McNeilly’s first game in charge will be away to Billericay Town on Saturday, August 10, while his first home game will be against Hastings United the following Tuesday.

The Hawks travel to Lewes on Monday, August 26 and host the Rooks on Wednesday, January 1, and make the new trip to Chichester City for Boxing Day, before hosting Chi on Monday, April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They finish their season with a trip to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday, April 26.

Bognor Regis Town

Bucking the managerial trend, Bognor have stuck with ex-Burnley striker Robbie Blake after finishing 10th in the Premier Division last season.

Hoping to harness that continuity, the Rocks begin away at Cheshunt on Saturday, August 10 and follow up at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, August 13 against Lewes.

They spend their Bank Holidays against Chichester City, away on Monday, August 26 and at home on New Year’s Day, and Horsham, whom they make the trip to on Boxing Day before hosting the return fixture on Monday, April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake’s side close out the season with a trip to Hendon on Saturday, April 26.

Chichester City

A shock play-off success against both Ramsgate and Three Bridges secured Chichester their first-ever season in the Isthmian Premier Division, and it is sure to be an emotional season for everyone connected with the club.

Miles Rutherford’s team will mark their first game in the English seventh tier with a fitting occasion at home against Canvey Island on Saturday, August 10, and then have a first away game at Horsham on Tuesday, August 13.

Key games are also against Bognor Regis Town – at home on Monday, August 26 and away on New Year’s Day – and versus Whitehawk on Boxing Day and Monday, April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge match, regardless of where both teams are in the table at that point, also closes the season, with former National League side Dover visiting Oaklands Park on Saturday, April 26.

Isthmian League South East:

With a whopping eight Sussex teams to run through in the South East, their key fixtures are covered briefly below.

Three Bridges

Saturday, August 10 – Sheppey United (H)

Saturday, August 24 – Phoenix Sports (A)

Monday, August 26 – Merstham (H)

Thursday, December 26 – Burgess Hill Town (H)

Wednesday, January 1 – Merstham (A)

Monday, April 21 – Burgess Hill Town (A)

Saturday, April 26 – Phoenix Sports (H)

Lancing

Saturday, August 10 – Deal Town (A)

Saturday, August 24 – Erith Town (H)

Monday, August 26 – Littlehampton Town (A)

Thursday, December 26 – Steyning Town (A)

Wednesday, January 1 – Littlehampton Town (H)

Monday, April 21 – Steyning Town (H)

Saturday, April 26 – Erith Town (A)

Broadbridge Heath

Saturday, August 10 – Sittingbourne (A)

Saturday, August 24 – Deal Town (H)

Monday, August 26 – Steyning Town (A)

Thursday, December 26 – Littlehampton Town (A)

Wednesday, January 1 – Steyning Town (H)

Monday, April 21 – Littlehampton Town (H)

Saturday, April 26 – Deal Town (A)

Burgess Hill Town

Saturday, August 10 – Sevenoaks Town (A)

Saturday, August 24 – Littlehampton Town (H)

Monday, August 26 – Eastbourne Town (A)

Thursday, December 26 – Three Bridges (A)

Wednesday, January 1 – Eastbourne Town (H)

Monday, April 21 – Three Bridges (H)

Saturday, April 26 – Littlehampton Town (A)

Littlehampton Town

Saturday, August 10 – Herne Bay (H)

Saturday, August 24 – Burgess Hill Town (A)

Monday, August 26 – Lancing (H)

Thursday, December 26 – Broadbridge Heath (H)

Wednesday, January 1 – Lancing (A)

Monday, April 21 – Broadbridge Heath (A)

Saturday, April 26 – Burgess Hill Town (H)

East Grinstead Town

Saturday, August 10 – Margate (A)

Saturday, August 24 – AFC Croydon Athletic (H)

Monday, August 26 – Sevenoaks Town (A)

Thursday, December 26 – Eastbourne Town (A)

Wednesday, January 1 – Sevenoaks Town (H)

Monday, April 21 – Eastbourne Town (H)

Saturday, April 26 – AFC Croydon Athletic (A)

Steyning Town

Saturday, August 10 – Merstham (H)

Saturday, August 24 – Herne Bay (A)

Monday, August 26 – Broadbridge Heath (H)

Thursday, December 26 – Lancing (H)

Wednesday, January 1 – Broadbridge Heath (A)

Monday, April 21 – Lancing (A)

Saturday, April 26 – Herne Bay (H)

Eastbourne Town

Saturday, August 10 – Beckenham Town (H)

Saturday, August 24 – Merstham (A)

Monday, August 26 – Burgess Hill Town (H)

Thursday, December 26 – East Grinstead Town (H)

Wednesday, January 1 – Burgess Hill Town (A)

Monday, April 21 – East Grinstead Town (A)

Saturday, April 26 – Merstham (H)