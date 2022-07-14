Isthmian League fixtures for 2022-23 revealed

Hastings United lifted the Isthmian south east title in April and take their place in the premier division now / Picture: Scott White

The fixtures for all divisions across the Isthmian set-up have been published this afternoon, meaning fans of the four Isthmian premier sides from Sussex and eight in the two counties who are in the Isthmian south-east divisions and their fans can start planning their itineraries and road trips.

The opening day is on Saturday, August 13 and sees Hastings host Aveley, Horsham go to Canvey, Bognor host Hornchurch and Lewes visit Wingate in the premier.

In the south east division newly promoted Littlehampton Town will go to Faversham while Sussex sides with home openers are Burgess Hill (at home to Ashford), East Grinstead (v Chatham), Lancing (playing Beckenham) and Whitehawk (facing Beckenham).

Bognor and Littlehampton - seen here in friendly action last Monday - have both been given their 22-23 fixture lists / Picture: Martin Denyer

The midweek of August 16/17 gives everyone else their first home match with Horsham v. Corinthian-Casuals and Lewes v. Carshalton Athletic in the premier and Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath v. Lancing, Littlehampton Town v. Whitehawk and Three Bridges v. VCD Athletic among the fixtures.

The late August bank holiday Monday brings many Sussex derbies - Horsham v. Bognor Regis Town, Lewes v. Hastings United, Burgess Hill Town v. Littlehampton Town ( subject to change), East Grinstead Town v. Haywards Heath, Lancing v. Chichester City and Whitehawk v. Three Bridges.

The return fixtures of those August bank holiday matches take place on Boxing Day - and there's another round of fixtures on bank holiday Monday, January 2 - instead of any matches on New Year's Day, as this falls on a Sunday.

The January 2 programme includes Horsham v. Hastings United and Lewes v. Bognor Regis Town in the premier; Burgess Hill Town v. Three Bridges, East Grinstead Town v. Chichester City, Lancing v. Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk v. Haywards Heath in the south east. The return games of those are played on Easter Monday, April 10.

The final day of the season brings a mixed bag for Sussex sides who we hope will be going for glory and not battling for survival by then.

Last-day action includes Bognor Regis Town v. Folkestone Invicta, Bowers & Pitsea v. Hastings United, Canvey Island v. Lewes, Horsham v. Brightlingsea Regent in the premier; Burgess Hill Town v. Beckenham Town, East Grinstead Town v. VCD Athletic, Faversham Town v. Three Bridges, Hythe Town v. Haywards Heath, Lancing v. Sittingbourne, Littlehampton Town v. Chatham Town, Sevenoaks Town v. Chichester City and Whitehawk v. Corinthian in the south east.

Here are some selected dates and their fixture lists...

Opening day - Saturday, August 13

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town v. Cray Wanderers

Bishops Stortford v. Haringey Borough

Bognor Regis Town v. Hornchurch

Canvey Island v. Horsham

Carshalton Athletic v. Brightlingsea Regent

Corinthian-Casuals v. Bowers & Pitsea

Enfield Town v. Folkestone Invicta

Hastings United v. Aveley

Herne Bay v. Potters Bar Town

Margate v. Kingstonian

Wingate & Finchley v. Lewes

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Ashford United

Corinthian v. Hythe Town

East Grinstead Town v. Chatham Town

Faversham Town v. Littlehampton Town

Lancing v. Beckenham Town

Ramsgate v. Cray Valley

Sevenoaks Town v. Three Bridges

Sheppey United v. Chichester City

VCD Athletic v. Haywards Heath

Whitehawk v. Sittingbourne

Here are some other sets of matches for the premier division and south east division.

Tuesday, August 16

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bowers & Pitsea v. Margate

Brightlingsea Regent v. Canvey Island

Folkestone Invicta v. Hastings United

Haringey Borough v. Herne Bay

Hornchurch v. Enfield Town

Horsham v. Corinthian-Casuals

Lewes v. Carshalton Athletic

Potters Bar Town v. Bishops Stortford

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Sevenoaks Town

Beckenham Town v. Corinthian

Chatham Town v. Faversham Town

Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town

Cray Valley v. East Grinstead Town

Haywards Heath v. Lancing

Hythe Town v. Sheppey United

Littlehampton Town v. Whitehawk

Sittingbourne v. Ramsgate

Three Bridges v. VCD Athletic

Wednesday, August 17

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Cray Wanderers v. Bognor Regis Town

Kingstonian v. Wingate & Finchley

August Bank Holiday Monday is derby day for many clubs...

Monday, August 29

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Corinthian-Casuals

Bowers & Pitsea v. Canvey Island

Brightlingsea Regent v. Billericay Town

Cray Wanderers v. Margate

Folkestone Invicta v. Herne Bay

Haringey Borough v. Wingate & Finchley

Hornchurch v. Bishops Stortford

Horsham v. Bognor Regis Town

Kingstonian v. Carshalton Athletic

Lewes v. Hastings United

Potters Bar Town v. Enfield Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Littlehampton Town * (this fixture subject to possible change)

Corinthian v. Cray Valley

East Grinstead Town v. Haywards Heath

Faversham Town v. Ashford United

Lancing v. Chichester City

Ramsgate v. Hythe Town

Sevenoaks Town v. Chatham Town

Sheppey United v. Sittingbourne

VCD Athletic v. Beckenham Town

Whitehawk v. Three Bridges

On Boxing Day it's those bank holiday games in reverse....

Monday, December 26

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town v. Brightlingsea Regent

Bishops Stortford v. Hornchurch

Bognor Regis Town v. Horsham

Canvey Island v. Bowers & Pitsea

Carshalton Athletic v. Kingstonian

Corinthian-Casuals v. Aveley

Enfield Town v. Potters Bar Town

Hastings United v. Lewes

Herne Bay v. Folkestone Invicta

Margate v. Cray Wanderers

Wingate & Finchley v. Haringey Borough

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Faversham Town

Beckenham Town v. VCD Athletic

Chatham Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Chichester City v. Lancing

Cray Valley v. Corinthian

Haywards Heath v. East Grinstead Town

Hythe Town v. Ramsgate

Littlehampton Town v. Burgess Hill Town

Sittingbourne v. Sheppey United

Three Bridges v. Whitehawk

There are no matches on New Year's Day, which is on a Sunday this season. but Bank Holiday Monday on January 2 has a large smattering of derby matches:

Monday, January 2

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Canvey Island

Bowers & Pitsea v. Billericay Town

Brightlingsea Regent v. Bishops Stortford

Cray Wanderers v. Herne Bay

Folkestone Invicta v. Margate

Haringey Borough v. Enfield Town

Hornchurch v. Carshalton Athletic

Horsham v. Hastings United

Kingstonian v. Corinthian-Casuals

Lewes v. Bognor Regis Town

Potters Bar Town v. Wingate & Finchley

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Three Bridges

Corinthian v. Sittingbourne

East Grinstead Town v. Chichester City

Faversham Town v. Hythe Town

Lancing v. Littlehampton Town

Ramsgate v. Chatham Town

Sevenoaks Town v. Beckenham Town

Sheppey United v. Ashford United

VCD Athletic v. Cray Valley

Whitehawk v. Haywards Heath

Easter Monday comes on April 10 as we charge headlong towards the business end of the campaign. It's like New Year, but in reverse...

Monday, April 10

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town v. Bowers & Pitsea

Bishops Stortford v. Brightlingsea Regent

Bognor Regis Town v. Lewes

Canvey Island v. Aveley

Carshalton Athletic v. Hornchurch

Corinthian-Casuals v. Kingstonian

Enfield Town v. Haringey Borough

Hastings United v. Horsham

Herne Bay v. Cray Wanderers

Margate v. Folkestone Invicta

Wingate & Finchley v. Potters Bar Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Sheppey United

Beckenham Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Chatham Town v. Ramsgate

Chichester City v. East Grinstead Town

Cray Valley v. VCD Athletic

Haywards Heath v. Whitehawk

Hythe Town v. Faversham Town

Littlehampton Town v. Lancing

Sittingbourne v. Corinthian

Three Bridges v. Burgess Hill Town

The last day of the campaign is in late April...

Saturday, April 22

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Folkestone Invicta

Bowers & Pitsea v. Hastings United

Canvey Island v. Lewes

Carshalton Athletic v. Wingate & Finchley

Corinthian-Casuals v. Billericay Town

Enfield Town v. Aveley

Haringey Borough v. Cray Wanderers

Herne Bay v. Bishops Stortford

Horsham v. Brightlingsea Regent

Kingstonian v. Hornchurch

Margate v. Potters Bar Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Ramsgate

Burgess Hill Town v. Beckenham Town

Cray Valley v. Sheppey United

East Grinstead Town v. VCD Athletic

Faversham Town v. Three Bridges

Hythe Town v. Haywards Heath

Lancing v. Sittingbourne

Littlehampton Town v. Chatham Town

Sevenoaks Town v. Chichester City

Whitehawk v. Corinthian