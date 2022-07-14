Isthmian League fixtures for 2022-23 revealed

The fixtures for all divisions across the Isthmian set-up have been published this afternoon, meaning fans of the four Isthmian premier sides from Sussex and eight in the two counties who are in the Isthmian south-east divisions and their fans can start planning their itineraries and road trips.
The opening day is on Saturday, August 13 and sees Hastings host Aveley, Horsham go to Canvey, Bognor host Hornchurch and Lewes visit Wingate in the premier.
In the south east division newly promoted Littlehampton Town will go to Faversham while Sussex sides with home openers are Burgess Hill (at home to Ashford), East Grinstead (v Chatham), Lancing (playing Beckenham) and Whitehawk (facing Beckenham).
The midweek of August 16/17 gives everyone else their first home match with Horsham v. Corinthian-Casuals and Lewes v. Carshalton Athletic in the premier and Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath v. Lancing, Littlehampton Town v. Whitehawk and Three Bridges v. VCD Athletic among the fixtures.
The late August bank holiday Monday brings many Sussex derbies - Horsham v. Bognor Regis Town, Lewes v. Hastings United, Burgess Hill Town v. Littlehampton Town ( subject to change), East Grinstead Town v. Haywards Heath, Lancing v. Chichester City and Whitehawk v. Three Bridges.
The return fixtures of those August bank holiday matches take place on Boxing Day - and there's another round of fixtures on bank holiday Monday, January 2 - instead of any matches on New Year's Day, as this falls on a Sunday.
The January 2 programme includes Horsham v. Hastings United and Lewes v. Bognor Regis Town in the premier; Burgess Hill Town v. Three Bridges, East Grinstead Town v. Chichester City, Lancing v. Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk v. Haywards Heath in the south east. The return games of those are played on Easter Monday, April 10.
The final day of the season brings a mixed bag for Sussex sides who we hope will be going for glory and not battling for survival by then.
Last-day action includes Bognor Regis Town v. Folkestone Invicta, Bowers & Pitsea v. Hastings United, Canvey Island v. Lewes, Horsham v. Brightlingsea Regent in the premier; Burgess Hill Town v. Beckenham Town, East Grinstead Town v. VCD Athletic, Faversham Town v. Three Bridges, Hythe Town v. Haywards Heath, Lancing v. Sittingbourne, Littlehampton Town v. Chatham Town, Sevenoaks Town v. Chichester City and Whitehawk v. Corinthian in the south east.
Here are some selected dates and their fixture lists...
Opening day - Saturday, August 13
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Billericay Town v. Cray Wanderers
Bishops Stortford v. Haringey Borough
Bognor Regis Town v. Hornchurch
Canvey Island v. Horsham
Carshalton Athletic v. Brightlingsea Regent
Corinthian-Casuals v. Bowers & Pitsea
Enfield Town v. Folkestone Invicta
Hastings United v. Aveley
Herne Bay v. Potters Bar Town
Margate v. Kingstonian
Wingate & Finchley v. Lewes
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Ashford United
Corinthian v. Hythe Town
East Grinstead Town v. Chatham Town
Faversham Town v. Littlehampton Town
Lancing v. Beckenham Town
Ramsgate v. Cray Valley
Sevenoaks Town v. Three Bridges
Sheppey United v. Chichester City
VCD Athletic v. Haywards Heath
Whitehawk v. Sittingbourne
Here are some other sets of matches for the premier division and south east division.
Tuesday, August 16
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bowers & Pitsea v. Margate
Brightlingsea Regent v. Canvey Island
Folkestone Invicta v. Hastings United
Haringey Borough v. Herne Bay
Hornchurch v. Enfield Town
Horsham v. Corinthian-Casuals
Lewes v. Carshalton Athletic
Potters Bar Town v. Bishops Stortford
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Sevenoaks Town
Beckenham Town v. Corinthian
Chatham Town v. Faversham Town
Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town
Cray Valley v. East Grinstead Town
Haywards Heath v. Lancing
Hythe Town v. Sheppey United
Littlehampton Town v. Whitehawk
Sittingbourne v. Ramsgate
Three Bridges v. VCD Athletic
Wednesday, August 17
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Cray Wanderers v. Bognor Regis Town
Kingstonian v. Wingate & Finchley
August Bank Holiday Monday is derby day for many clubs...
Monday, August 29
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Corinthian-Casuals
Bowers & Pitsea v. Canvey Island
Brightlingsea Regent v. Billericay Town
Cray Wanderers v. Margate
Folkestone Invicta v. Herne Bay
Haringey Borough v. Wingate & Finchley
Hornchurch v. Bishops Stortford
Horsham v. Bognor Regis Town
Kingstonian v. Carshalton Athletic
Lewes v. Hastings United
Potters Bar Town v. Enfield Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Littlehampton Town * (this fixture subject to possible change)
Corinthian v. Cray Valley
East Grinstead Town v. Haywards Heath
Faversham Town v. Ashford United
Lancing v. Chichester City
Ramsgate v. Hythe Town
Sevenoaks Town v. Chatham Town
Sheppey United v. Sittingbourne
VCD Athletic v. Beckenham Town
Whitehawk v. Three Bridges
On Boxing Day it's those bank holiday games in reverse....
Monday, December 26
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Billericay Town v. Brightlingsea Regent
Bishops Stortford v. Hornchurch
Bognor Regis Town v. Horsham
Canvey Island v. Bowers & Pitsea
Carshalton Athletic v. Kingstonian
Corinthian-Casuals v. Aveley
Enfield Town v. Potters Bar Town
Hastings United v. Lewes
Herne Bay v. Folkestone Invicta
Margate v. Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley v. Haringey Borough
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Faversham Town
Beckenham Town v. VCD Athletic
Chatham Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Chichester City v. Lancing
Cray Valley v. Corinthian
Haywards Heath v. East Grinstead Town
Hythe Town v. Ramsgate
Littlehampton Town v. Burgess Hill Town
Sittingbourne v. Sheppey United
Three Bridges v. Whitehawk
There are no matches on New Year's Day, which is on a Sunday this season. but Bank Holiday Monday on January 2 has a large smattering of derby matches:
Monday, January 2
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Canvey Island
Bowers & Pitsea v. Billericay Town
Brightlingsea Regent v. Bishops Stortford
Cray Wanderers v. Herne Bay
Folkestone Invicta v. Margate
Haringey Borough v. Enfield Town
Hornchurch v. Carshalton Athletic
Horsham v. Hastings United
Kingstonian v. Corinthian-Casuals
Lewes v. Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town v. Wingate & Finchley
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Three Bridges
Corinthian v. Sittingbourne
East Grinstead Town v. Chichester City
Faversham Town v. Hythe Town
Lancing v. Littlehampton Town
Ramsgate v. Chatham Town
Sevenoaks Town v. Beckenham Town
Sheppey United v. Ashford United
VCD Athletic v. Cray Valley
Whitehawk v. Haywards Heath
Easter Monday comes on April 10 as we charge headlong towards the business end of the campaign. It's like New Year, but in reverse...
Monday, April 10
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Billericay Town v. Bowers & Pitsea
Bishops Stortford v. Brightlingsea Regent
Bognor Regis Town v. Lewes
Canvey Island v. Aveley
Carshalton Athletic v. Hornchurch
Corinthian-Casuals v. Kingstonian
Enfield Town v. Haringey Borough
Hastings United v. Horsham
Herne Bay v. Cray Wanderers
Margate v. Folkestone Invicta
Wingate & Finchley v. Potters Bar Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Sheppey United
Beckenham Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Chatham Town v. Ramsgate
Chichester City v. East Grinstead Town
Cray Valley v. VCD Athletic
Haywards Heath v. Whitehawk
Hythe Town v. Faversham Town
Littlehampton Town v. Lancing
Sittingbourne v. Corinthian
Three Bridges v. Burgess Hill Town
The last day of the campaign is in late April...
Saturday, April 22
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bognor Regis Town v. Folkestone Invicta
Bowers & Pitsea v. Hastings United
Canvey Island v. Lewes
Carshalton Athletic v. Wingate & Finchley
Corinthian-Casuals v. Billericay Town
Enfield Town v. Aveley
Haringey Borough v. Cray Wanderers
Herne Bay v. Bishops Stortford
Horsham v. Brightlingsea Regent
Kingstonian v. Hornchurch
Margate v. Potters Bar Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Ramsgate
Burgess Hill Town v. Beckenham Town
Cray Valley v. Sheppey United
East Grinstead Town v. VCD Athletic
Faversham Town v. Three Bridges
Hythe Town v. Haywards Heath
Lancing v. Sittingbourne
Littlehampton Town v. Chatham Town
Sevenoaks Town v. Chichester City
Whitehawk v. Corinthian
