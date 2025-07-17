Chichester City - in recent action here v Moneyfields - will again take their place in the Isthmian premier division in 2025-26

The 2025-26 Isthmian League fixtures are out – and that means 13 Sussex clubs can plan their season’s work.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fixtures for the premier, south east and south central divisions have all published this afternoon.

Sussex has four clubs – down from six – in the premier division in 25-26, with Burgess Hill Town promoted from the south east division to join Chichester City, Lewes and Whitehawk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south east division contains relegated Hastings, promoted duo Hassocks and Crowborough, plus Three Bridges, Broadbridge Heath, Eastbourne Town and East Grinstead Town.

Eastbourne Town are one of seven Sussex sides in the Isthmian south east division | Picture: Josh Claxton

And moved into the south central division are Bognor Regis Town and Littlehampton Town.

The league season begins on Saturday, August 9.

In the premier division that day, Chichester City will host Folkestone, Lewes will entertain Hashtag, Whitehawk will go to Ramsgate and Burgess Hill will visit Potters Bar.

In the south east, Three Bridges v. Eastbourne Town and Broadbridge Heath v Crowborough Athletic are the season’s first Sussex derbies, Hassocks kick off life at atep four at home to Herne Bay, Hastings United entertain Erith Town and it’s AFC Whyteleafe v. East Grinstead Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the south central, it’s AFC Portchester v. Bognor Regis Town while Littlehampton host Ascot United.

Here are the fixtures for the three divisions containing Sussex sides for selected dates through the season, including the first day, August bank holiday Monday, Christmas, Non League Day in March, Easter and the final day of the season.

Saturday, August 9th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Brentwood Town

Billericay Town v. Wingate & Finchley

Cheshunt v. Welling United

Chichester City v. Folkestone Invicta

Cray Valley PM v. Carshalton Athletic

Cray Wanderers v. Canvey Island

Dulwich Hamlet v. Dartford

Lewes v. Hashtag United

Potters Bar Town v. Burgess Hill Town

Ramsgate v. Whitehawk

St Albans City v. Chatham Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

AFC Portchester v. Bognor Regis Town

Bedfont Sports v. Kingstonian

Binfield v. Horndean

Egham Town v. Harrow Borough

Hartley Wintney v. Hendon

Littlehampton Town v. Ascot United

Metropolitan Police v. Hanworth Villa

Raynes Park Vale v. Fareham Town

South Park v. Hayes & Yeading United

Southall v. Moneyfields

Westfield v. Leatherhead

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Whyteleafe v. East Grinstead Town

Broadbridge Heath v. Crowborough Athletic

Deal Town v. Sittingbourne

Hassocks v. Herne Bay

Hastings United v. Erith Town

Margate v. Jersey Bulls

Merstham v. Beckenham Town

Sevenoaks Town v. AFC Croydon Athletic

Sheppey United v. Ashford United

Three Bridges v. Eastbourne Town

VCD Athletic v. Faversham Town

Monday, August 11th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Carshalton Athletic v. Lewes

Tuesday, August 12th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Brentwood Town v. St Albans City

Burgess Hill Town v. Cray Valley PM

Canvey Island v. Cheshunt

Chatham Town v. Ramsgate

Dartford v. Billericay Town

Folkestone Invicta v. Cray Wanderers

Hashtag United v. Potters Bar Town

Welling United v. Aveley

Whitehawk v. Chichester City

Wingate & Finchley v. Dulwich Hamlet

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Ascot United v. Binfield

Bognor Regis Town v. Littlehampton Town

Fareham Town v. AFC Portchester

Hanworth Villa v. Southall

Harrow Borough v. Raynes Park Vale

Hayes & Yeading United v. Egham Town

Hendon v. Bedfont Sports

Horndean v. Westfield

Leatherhead v. South Park

Moneyfields v. Hartley Wintney

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. Merstham

Ashford United v. Sevenoaks Town

Beckenham Town v. VCD Athletic

Crowborough Athletic v. Hassocks

East Grinstead Town v. Three Bridges

Eastbourne Town v. Hastings United

Erith Town v. AFC Whyteleafe

Faversham Town v. Deal Town

Herne Bay v. Sheppey United

Jersey Bulls v. Broadbridge Heath

Sittingbourne v. Margate

Saturday, August 16th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Aveley

Canvey Island v. Folkestone Invicta

Carshalton Athletic v. Billericay Town

Chatham Town v. Cheshunt

Cray Wanderers v. Wingate & Finchley

Hashtag United v. Chichester City

Potters Bar Town v. Brentwood Town

Ramsgate v. Dulwich Hamlet

St Albans City v. Dartford

Welling United v. Lewes

Whitehawk v. Cray Valley PM

Saturday, August 23rd, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Chatham Town

Billericay Town v. Cray Wanderers

Brentwood Town v. Burgess Hill Town

Cheshunt v. Hashtag United

Chichester City v. Welling United

Cray Valley PM v. Ramsgate

Dartford v. Carshalton Athletic

Dulwich Hamlet v. Canvey Island

Folkestone Invicta v. St Albans City

Lewes v. Potters Bar Town

Wingate & Finchley v. Whitehawk

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Bedfont Sports v. AFC Portchester

Fareham Town v. Ascot United

Hanworth Villa v. Egham Town

Harrow Borough v. Bognor Regis Town

Hartley Wintney v. Metropolitan Police

Horndean v. Kingstonian

Leatherhead v. Littlehampton Town

Moneyfields v. Hayes & Yeading United

Raynes Park Vale v. Westfield

South Park v. Hendon

Southall v. Binfield

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. Broadbridge Heath

Deal Town v. Merstham

Eastbourne Town v. Beckenham Town

Erith Town v. Herne Bay

Faversham Town v. Ashford United

Hastings United v. Hassocks

Jersey Bulls v. VCD Athletic

Margate v. AFC Whyteleafe

Sevenoaks Town v. Crowborough Athletic

Sittingbourne v. East Grinstead Town

Three Bridges v. Sheppey United

Monday, August 25th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Lewes

Canvey Island v. Aveley

Carshalton Athletic v. Chichester City

Chatham Town v. Folkestone Invicta

Cray Wanderers v. Brentwood Town

Hashtag United v. Billericay Town

Potters Bar Town v. Wingate & Finchley

Ramsgate v. Dartford

St Albans City v. Cheshunt

Welling United v. Cray Valley PM

Whitehawk v. Dulwich Hamlet

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

AFC Portchester v. Moneyfields

Ascot United v. Southall

Binfield v. Hartley Wintney

Bognor Regis Town v. Horndean

Egham Town v. Bedfont Sports

Hayes & Yeading United v. Harrow Borough

Hendon v. Hanworth Villa

Kingstonian v. Leatherhead

Littlehampton Town v. Fareham Town

Metropolitan Police v. Raynes Park Vale

Westfield v. South Park

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Whyteleafe v. Faversham Town

Ashford United v. Margate

Beckenham Town v. AFC Croydon Athletic

Broadbridge Heath v. Three Bridges

Crowborough Athletic v. Hastings United

East Grinstead Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Hassocks v. Eastbourne Town

Herne Bay v. Deal Town

Merstham v. Jersey Bulls

Sheppey United v. Sittingbourne

VCD Athletic v. Erith Town

Saturday, December 20th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Burgess Hill Town

Billericay Town v. Carshalton Athletic

Brentwood Town v. Potters Bar Town

Cheshunt v. Chatham Town

Chichester City v. Hashtag United

Cray Valley PM v. Whitehawk

Dartford v. St Albans City

Dulwich Hamlet v. Ramsgate

Folkestone Invicta v. Canvey Island

Lewes v. Welling United

Wingate & Finchley v. Cray Wanderers

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Bedfont Sports v. Littlehampton Town

Fareham Town v. Hendon

Hanworth Villa v. Kingstonian

Harrow Borough v. Westfield

Hartley Wintney v. AFC Portchester

Horndean v. Metropolitan Police

Leatherhead v. Bognor Regis Town

Moneyfields v. Binfield

Raynes Park Vale v. Hayes & Yeading United

South Park v. Ascot United

Southall v. Egham Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. VCD Athletic

Deal Town v. Hassocks

Eastbourne Town v. East Grinstead Town

Erith Town v. Crowborough Athletic

Faversham Town v. Broadbridge Heath

Hastings United v. Sheppey United

Jersey Bulls v. Herne Bay

Margate v. Merstham

Sevenoaks Town v. AFC Whyteleafe

Sittingbourne v. Beckenham Town

Three Bridges v. Ashford United

Saturday, December 27th, 2025

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Chichester City

Canvey Island v. Billericay Town

Carshalton Athletic v. Dulwich Hamlet

Chatham Town v. Dartford

Cray Wanderers v. Cray Valley PM

Hashtag United v. Aveley

Potters Bar Town v. Cheshunt

Ramsgate v. Folkestone Invicta

St Albans City v. Wingate & Finchley

Welling United v. Brentwood Town

Whitehawk v. Lewes

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

AFC Portchester v. Horndean

Ascot United v. Hartley Wintney

Binfield v. Bedfont Sports

Bognor Regis Town v. Fareham Town

Egham Town v. South Park

Hayes & Yeading United v. Southall

Hendon v. Harrow Borough

Kingstonian v. Raynes Park Vale

Littlehampton Town v. Moneyfields

Metropolitan Police v. Leatherhead

Westfield v. Hanworth Villa

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Whyteleafe v. AFC Croydon Athletic

Ashford United v. Hastings United

Beckenham Town v. Erith Town

Broadbridge Heath v. Sevenoaks Town

Crowborough Athletic v. Eastbourne Town

East Grinstead Town v. Jersey Bulls

Hassocks v. Three Bridges

Herne Bay v. Margate

Merstham v. Sittingbourne

Sheppey United v. Faversham Town

VCD Athletic v. Deal Town

Saturday, January 3rd, 2026

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Canvey Island

Billericay Town v. Hashtag United

Brentwood Town v. Cray Wanderers

Cheshunt v. St Albans City

Chichester City v. Carshalton Athletic

Cray Valley PM v. Welling United

Dartford v. Ramsgate

Dulwich Hamlet v. Whitehawk

Folkestone Invicta v. Chatham Town

Lewes v. Burgess Hill Town

Wingate & Finchley v. Potters Bar Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Bedfont Sports v. Egham Town

Fareham Town v. Littlehampton Town

Hanworth Villa v. Hendon

Harrow Borough v. Hayes & Yeading United

Hartley Wintney v. Binfield

Horndean v. Bognor Regis Town

Leatherhead v. Kingstonian

Moneyfields v. AFC Portchester

Raynes Park Vale v. Metropolitan Police

South Park v. Westfield

Southall v. Ascot United

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. Beckenham Town

Deal Town v. Herne Bay

Eastbourne Town v. Hassocks

Erith Town v. VCD Athletic

Faversham Town v. AFC Whyteleafe

Hastings United v. Crowborough Athletic

Jersey Bulls v. Merstham

Margate v. Ashford United

Sevenoaks Town v. East Grinstead Town

Sittingbourne v. Sheppey United

Three Bridges v. Broadbridge Heath

Non League Day

Saturday, March 28th, 2026

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Cray Wanderers

Billericay Town v. Burgess Hill Town

Brentwood Town v. Chatham Town

Cheshunt v. Whitehawk

Chichester City v. Ramsgate

Cray Valley PM v. St Albans City

Dartford v. Hashtag United

Dulwich Hamlet v. Potters Bar Town

Folkestone Invicta v. Carshalton Athletic

Lewes v. Canvey Island

Wingate & Finchley v. Welling United

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Bedfont Sports v. Westfield

Fareham Town v. Hayes & Yeading United

Hanworth Villa v. Ascot United

Harrow Borough v. Binfield

Hartley Wintney v. Kingstonian

Horndean v. Egham Town

Leatherhead v. AFC Portchester

Moneyfields v. Metropolitan Police

Raynes Park Vale v. Hendon

South Park v. Bognor Regis Town

Southall v. Littlehampton Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. Ashford United

Deal Town v. Broadbridge Heath

Eastbourne Town v. Sheppey United

Erith Town v. East Grinstead Town

Faversham Town v. Merstham

Hastings United v. VCD Athletic

Jersey Bulls v. Crowborough Athletic

Margate v. Hassocks

Sevenoaks Town v. Herne Bay

Sittingbourne v. AFC Whyteleafe

Three Bridges v. Beckenham Town

Easter:

Saturday, April 4th, 2026

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Brentwood Town

Canvey Island v. Dulwich Hamlet

Carshalton Athletic v. Dartford

Chatham Town v. Aveley

Cray Wanderers v. Billericay Town

Hashtag United v. Cheshunt

Potters Bar Town v. Lewes

Ramsgate v. Cray Valley PM

St Albans City v. Folkestone Invicta

Welling United v. Chichester City

Whitehawk v. Wingate & Finchley

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

AFC Portchester v. Bedfont Sports

Ascot United v. Fareham Town

Binfield v. Southall

Bognor Regis Town v. Harrow Borough

Egham Town v. Hanworth Villa

Hayes & Yeading United v. Moneyfields

Hendon v. South Park

Kingstonian v. Horndean

Littlehampton Town v. Leatherhead

Metropolitan Police v. Hartley Wintney

Westfield v. Raynes Park Vale

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Whyteleafe v. Margate

Ashford United v. Faversham Town

Beckenham Town v. Eastbourne Town

Broadbridge Heath v. AFC Croydon Athletic

Crowborough Athletic v. Sevenoaks Town

East Grinstead Town v. Sittingbourne

Hassocks v. Hastings United

Herne Bay v. Erith Town

Merstham v. Deal Town

Sheppey United v. Three Bridges

VCD Athletic v. Jersey Bulls

Easter Monday, April 6th, 2026

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Aveley v. Hashtag United

Billericay Town v. Canvey Island

Brentwood Town v. Welling United

Cheshunt v. Potters Bar Town

Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town

Cray Valley PM v. Cray Wanderers

Dartford v. Chatham Town

Dulwich Hamlet v. Carshalton Athletic

Folkestone Invicta v. Ramsgate

Lewes v. Whitehawk

Wingate & Finchley v. St Albans City

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Bedfont Sports v. Binfield

Fareham Town v. Bognor Regis Town

Hanworth Villa v. Westfield

Harrow Borough v. Hendon

Hartley Wintney v. Ascot United

Horndean v. AFC Portchester

Leatherhead v. Metropolitan Police

Moneyfields v. Littlehampton Town

Raynes Park Vale v. Kingstonian

South Park v. Egham Town

Southall v. Hayes & Yeading United

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. AFC Whyteleafe

Deal Town v. VCD Athletic

Eastbourne Town v. Crowborough Athletic

Erith Town v. Beckenham Town

Faversham Town v. Sheppey United

Hastings United v. Ashford United

Jersey Bulls v. East Grinstead Town

Margate v. Herne Bay

Sevenoaks Town v. Broadbridge Heath

Sittingbourne v. Merstham

Three Bridges v. Hassocks

Finally, the last day of the regular season:

Saturday, April 25th, 2026

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Brentwood Town v. Chichester City

Burgess Hill Town v. Cray Wanderers

Canvey Island v. Ramsgate

Carshalton Athletic v. St Albans City

Chatham Town v. Lewes

Dartford v. Cray Valley PM

Folkestone Invicta v. Cheshunt

Hashtag United v. Dulwich Hamlet

Welling United v. Billericay Town

Whitehawk v. Potters Bar Town

Wingate & Finchley v. Aveley

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Ascot United v. Metropolitan Police

Bognor Regis Town v. Binfield

Fareham Town v. South Park

Hanworth Villa v. Raynes Park Vale

Harrow Borough v. Southall

Hayes & Yeading United v. Hartley Wintney

Hendon v. Egham Town

Horndean v. Littlehampton Town

Kingstonian v. AFC Portchester

Leatherhead v. Bedfont Sports

Moneyfields v. Westfield

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

AFC Croydon Athletic v. Sheppey United

Ashford United v. Hassocks

Beckenham Town v. Deal Town

Crowborough Athletic v. Merstham

East Grinstead Town v. Margate

Eastbourne Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Erith Town v. Broadbridge Heath

Faversham Town v. Three Bridges

Herne Bay v. AFC Whyteleafe

Jersey Bulls v. Hastings United

Sittingbourne v. VCD Athletic