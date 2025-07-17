Isthmian League fixtures revealed - 13 Sussex clubs get their season's schedules
Fixtures for the premier, south east and south central divisions have all published this afternoon.
Sussex has four clubs – down from six – in the premier division in 25-26, with Burgess Hill Town promoted from the south east division to join Chichester City, Lewes and Whitehawk.
The south east division contains relegated Hastings, promoted duo Hassocks and Crowborough, plus Three Bridges, Broadbridge Heath, Eastbourne Town and East Grinstead Town.
And moved into the south central division are Bognor Regis Town and Littlehampton Town.
The league season begins on Saturday, August 9.
In the premier division that day, Chichester City will host Folkestone, Lewes will entertain Hashtag, Whitehawk will go to Ramsgate and Burgess Hill will visit Potters Bar.
In the south east, Three Bridges v. Eastbourne Town and Broadbridge Heath v Crowborough Athletic are the season’s first Sussex derbies, Hassocks kick off life at atep four at home to Herne Bay, Hastings United entertain Erith Town and it’s AFC Whyteleafe v. East Grinstead Town.
And in the south central, it’s AFC Portchester v. Bognor Regis Town while Littlehampton host Ascot United.
Here are the fixtures for the three divisions containing Sussex sides for selected dates through the season, including the first day, August bank holiday Monday, Christmas, Non League Day in March, Easter and the final day of the season.
Saturday, August 9th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Brentwood Town
Billericay Town v. Wingate & Finchley
Cheshunt v. Welling United
Chichester City v. Folkestone Invicta
Cray Valley PM v. Carshalton Athletic
Cray Wanderers v. Canvey Island
Dulwich Hamlet v. Dartford
Lewes v. Hashtag United
Potters Bar Town v. Burgess Hill Town
Ramsgate v. Whitehawk
St Albans City v. Chatham Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
AFC Portchester v. Bognor Regis Town
Bedfont Sports v. Kingstonian
Binfield v. Horndean
Egham Town v. Harrow Borough
Hartley Wintney v. Hendon
Littlehampton Town v. Ascot United
Metropolitan Police v. Hanworth Villa
Raynes Park Vale v. Fareham Town
South Park v. Hayes & Yeading United
Southall v. Moneyfields
Westfield v. Leatherhead
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Whyteleafe v. East Grinstead Town
Broadbridge Heath v. Crowborough Athletic
Deal Town v. Sittingbourne
Hassocks v. Herne Bay
Hastings United v. Erith Town
Margate v. Jersey Bulls
Merstham v. Beckenham Town
Sevenoaks Town v. AFC Croydon Athletic
Sheppey United v. Ashford United
Three Bridges v. Eastbourne Town
VCD Athletic v. Faversham Town
Monday, August 11th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Carshalton Athletic v. Lewes
Tuesday, August 12th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brentwood Town v. St Albans City
Burgess Hill Town v. Cray Valley PM
Canvey Island v. Cheshunt
Chatham Town v. Ramsgate
Dartford v. Billericay Town
Folkestone Invicta v. Cray Wanderers
Hashtag United v. Potters Bar Town
Welling United v. Aveley
Whitehawk v. Chichester City
Wingate & Finchley v. Dulwich Hamlet
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Ascot United v. Binfield
Bognor Regis Town v. Littlehampton Town
Fareham Town v. AFC Portchester
Hanworth Villa v. Southall
Harrow Borough v. Raynes Park Vale
Hayes & Yeading United v. Egham Town
Hendon v. Bedfont Sports
Horndean v. Westfield
Leatherhead v. South Park
Moneyfields v. Hartley Wintney
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. Merstham
Ashford United v. Sevenoaks Town
Beckenham Town v. VCD Athletic
Crowborough Athletic v. Hassocks
East Grinstead Town v. Three Bridges
Eastbourne Town v. Hastings United
Erith Town v. AFC Whyteleafe
Faversham Town v. Deal Town
Herne Bay v. Sheppey United
Jersey Bulls v. Broadbridge Heath
Sittingbourne v. Margate
Saturday, August 16th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Aveley
Canvey Island v. Folkestone Invicta
Carshalton Athletic v. Billericay Town
Chatham Town v. Cheshunt
Cray Wanderers v. Wingate & Finchley
Hashtag United v. Chichester City
Potters Bar Town v. Brentwood Town
Ramsgate v. Dulwich Hamlet
St Albans City v. Dartford
Welling United v. Lewes
Whitehawk v. Cray Valley PM
Saturday, August 23rd, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Chatham Town
Billericay Town v. Cray Wanderers
Brentwood Town v. Burgess Hill Town
Cheshunt v. Hashtag United
Chichester City v. Welling United
Cray Valley PM v. Ramsgate
Dartford v. Carshalton Athletic
Dulwich Hamlet v. Canvey Island
Folkestone Invicta v. St Albans City
Lewes v. Potters Bar Town
Wingate & Finchley v. Whitehawk
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Bedfont Sports v. AFC Portchester
Fareham Town v. Ascot United
Hanworth Villa v. Egham Town
Harrow Borough v. Bognor Regis Town
Hartley Wintney v. Metropolitan Police
Horndean v. Kingstonian
Leatherhead v. Littlehampton Town
Moneyfields v. Hayes & Yeading United
Raynes Park Vale v. Westfield
South Park v. Hendon
Southall v. Binfield
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. Broadbridge Heath
Deal Town v. Merstham
Eastbourne Town v. Beckenham Town
Erith Town v. Herne Bay
Faversham Town v. Ashford United
Hastings United v. Hassocks
Jersey Bulls v. VCD Athletic
Margate v. AFC Whyteleafe
Sevenoaks Town v. Crowborough Athletic
Sittingbourne v. East Grinstead Town
Three Bridges v. Sheppey United
Monday, August 25th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Lewes
Canvey Island v. Aveley
Carshalton Athletic v. Chichester City
Chatham Town v. Folkestone Invicta
Cray Wanderers v. Brentwood Town
Hashtag United v. Billericay Town
Potters Bar Town v. Wingate & Finchley
Ramsgate v. Dartford
St Albans City v. Cheshunt
Welling United v. Cray Valley PM
Whitehawk v. Dulwich Hamlet
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
AFC Portchester v. Moneyfields
Ascot United v. Southall
Binfield v. Hartley Wintney
Bognor Regis Town v. Horndean
Egham Town v. Bedfont Sports
Hayes & Yeading United v. Harrow Borough
Hendon v. Hanworth Villa
Kingstonian v. Leatherhead
Littlehampton Town v. Fareham Town
Metropolitan Police v. Raynes Park Vale
Westfield v. South Park
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Whyteleafe v. Faversham Town
Ashford United v. Margate
Beckenham Town v. AFC Croydon Athletic
Broadbridge Heath v. Three Bridges
Crowborough Athletic v. Hastings United
East Grinstead Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Hassocks v. Eastbourne Town
Herne Bay v. Deal Town
Merstham v. Jersey Bulls
Sheppey United v. Sittingbourne
VCD Athletic v. Erith Town
Saturday, December 20th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Burgess Hill Town
Billericay Town v. Carshalton Athletic
Brentwood Town v. Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt v. Chatham Town
Chichester City v. Hashtag United
Cray Valley PM v. Whitehawk
Dartford v. St Albans City
Dulwich Hamlet v. Ramsgate
Folkestone Invicta v. Canvey Island
Lewes v. Welling United
Wingate & Finchley v. Cray Wanderers
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Bedfont Sports v. Littlehampton Town
Fareham Town v. Hendon
Hanworth Villa v. Kingstonian
Harrow Borough v. Westfield
Hartley Wintney v. AFC Portchester
Horndean v. Metropolitan Police
Leatherhead v. Bognor Regis Town
Moneyfields v. Binfield
Raynes Park Vale v. Hayes & Yeading United
South Park v. Ascot United
Southall v. Egham Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. VCD Athletic
Deal Town v. Hassocks
Eastbourne Town v. East Grinstead Town
Erith Town v. Crowborough Athletic
Faversham Town v. Broadbridge Heath
Hastings United v. Sheppey United
Jersey Bulls v. Herne Bay
Margate v. Merstham
Sevenoaks Town v. AFC Whyteleafe
Sittingbourne v. Beckenham Town
Three Bridges v. Ashford United
Saturday, December 27th, 2025
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Chichester City
Canvey Island v. Billericay Town
Carshalton Athletic v. Dulwich Hamlet
Chatham Town v. Dartford
Cray Wanderers v. Cray Valley PM
Hashtag United v. Aveley
Potters Bar Town v. Cheshunt
Ramsgate v. Folkestone Invicta
St Albans City v. Wingate & Finchley
Welling United v. Brentwood Town
Whitehawk v. Lewes
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
AFC Portchester v. Horndean
Ascot United v. Hartley Wintney
Binfield v. Bedfont Sports
Bognor Regis Town v. Fareham Town
Egham Town v. South Park
Hayes & Yeading United v. Southall
Hendon v. Harrow Borough
Kingstonian v. Raynes Park Vale
Littlehampton Town v. Moneyfields
Metropolitan Police v. Leatherhead
Westfield v. Hanworth Villa
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Whyteleafe v. AFC Croydon Athletic
Ashford United v. Hastings United
Beckenham Town v. Erith Town
Broadbridge Heath v. Sevenoaks Town
Crowborough Athletic v. Eastbourne Town
East Grinstead Town v. Jersey Bulls
Hassocks v. Three Bridges
Herne Bay v. Margate
Merstham v. Sittingbourne
Sheppey United v. Faversham Town
VCD Athletic v. Deal Town
Saturday, January 3rd, 2026
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Canvey Island
Billericay Town v. Hashtag United
Brentwood Town v. Cray Wanderers
Cheshunt v. St Albans City
Chichester City v. Carshalton Athletic
Cray Valley PM v. Welling United
Dartford v. Ramsgate
Dulwich Hamlet v. Whitehawk
Folkestone Invicta v. Chatham Town
Lewes v. Burgess Hill Town
Wingate & Finchley v. Potters Bar Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Bedfont Sports v. Egham Town
Fareham Town v. Littlehampton Town
Hanworth Villa v. Hendon
Harrow Borough v. Hayes & Yeading United
Hartley Wintney v. Binfield
Horndean v. Bognor Regis Town
Leatherhead v. Kingstonian
Moneyfields v. AFC Portchester
Raynes Park Vale v. Metropolitan Police
South Park v. Westfield
Southall v. Ascot United
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. Beckenham Town
Deal Town v. Herne Bay
Eastbourne Town v. Hassocks
Erith Town v. VCD Athletic
Faversham Town v. AFC Whyteleafe
Hastings United v. Crowborough Athletic
Jersey Bulls v. Merstham
Margate v. Ashford United
Sevenoaks Town v. East Grinstead Town
Sittingbourne v. Sheppey United
Three Bridges v. Broadbridge Heath
Non League Day
Saturday, March 28th, 2026
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Cray Wanderers
Billericay Town v. Burgess Hill Town
Brentwood Town v. Chatham Town
Cheshunt v. Whitehawk
Chichester City v. Ramsgate
Cray Valley PM v. St Albans City
Dartford v. Hashtag United
Dulwich Hamlet v. Potters Bar Town
Folkestone Invicta v. Carshalton Athletic
Lewes v. Canvey Island
Wingate & Finchley v. Welling United
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Bedfont Sports v. Westfield
Fareham Town v. Hayes & Yeading United
Hanworth Villa v. Ascot United
Harrow Borough v. Binfield
Hartley Wintney v. Kingstonian
Horndean v. Egham Town
Leatherhead v. AFC Portchester
Moneyfields v. Metropolitan Police
Raynes Park Vale v. Hendon
South Park v. Bognor Regis Town
Southall v. Littlehampton Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. Ashford United
Deal Town v. Broadbridge Heath
Eastbourne Town v. Sheppey United
Erith Town v. East Grinstead Town
Faversham Town v. Merstham
Hastings United v. VCD Athletic
Jersey Bulls v. Crowborough Athletic
Margate v. Hassocks
Sevenoaks Town v. Herne Bay
Sittingbourne v. AFC Whyteleafe
Three Bridges v. Beckenham Town
Easter:
Saturday, April 4th, 2026
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Brentwood Town
Canvey Island v. Dulwich Hamlet
Carshalton Athletic v. Dartford
Chatham Town v. Aveley
Cray Wanderers v. Billericay Town
Hashtag United v. Cheshunt
Potters Bar Town v. Lewes
Ramsgate v. Cray Valley PM
St Albans City v. Folkestone Invicta
Welling United v. Chichester City
Whitehawk v. Wingate & Finchley
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
AFC Portchester v. Bedfont Sports
Ascot United v. Fareham Town
Binfield v. Southall
Bognor Regis Town v. Harrow Borough
Egham Town v. Hanworth Villa
Hayes & Yeading United v. Moneyfields
Hendon v. South Park
Kingstonian v. Horndean
Littlehampton Town v. Leatherhead
Metropolitan Police v. Hartley Wintney
Westfield v. Raynes Park Vale
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Whyteleafe v. Margate
Ashford United v. Faversham Town
Beckenham Town v. Eastbourne Town
Broadbridge Heath v. AFC Croydon Athletic
Crowborough Athletic v. Sevenoaks Town
East Grinstead Town v. Sittingbourne
Hassocks v. Hastings United
Herne Bay v. Erith Town
Merstham v. Deal Town
Sheppey United v. Three Bridges
VCD Athletic v. Jersey Bulls
Easter Monday, April 6th, 2026
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Aveley v. Hashtag United
Billericay Town v. Canvey Island
Brentwood Town v. Welling United
Cheshunt v. Potters Bar Town
Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town
Cray Valley PM v. Cray Wanderers
Dartford v. Chatham Town
Dulwich Hamlet v. Carshalton Athletic
Folkestone Invicta v. Ramsgate
Lewes v. Whitehawk
Wingate & Finchley v. St Albans City
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Bedfont Sports v. Binfield
Fareham Town v. Bognor Regis Town
Hanworth Villa v. Westfield
Harrow Borough v. Hendon
Hartley Wintney v. Ascot United
Horndean v. AFC Portchester
Leatherhead v. Metropolitan Police
Moneyfields v. Littlehampton Town
Raynes Park Vale v. Kingstonian
South Park v. Egham Town
Southall v. Hayes & Yeading United
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. AFC Whyteleafe
Deal Town v. VCD Athletic
Eastbourne Town v. Crowborough Athletic
Erith Town v. Beckenham Town
Faversham Town v. Sheppey United
Hastings United v. Ashford United
Jersey Bulls v. East Grinstead Town
Margate v. Herne Bay
Sevenoaks Town v. Broadbridge Heath
Sittingbourne v. Merstham
Three Bridges v. Hassocks
Finally, the last day of the regular season:
Saturday, April 25th, 2026
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brentwood Town v. Chichester City
Burgess Hill Town v. Cray Wanderers
Canvey Island v. Ramsgate
Carshalton Athletic v. St Albans City
Chatham Town v. Lewes
Dartford v. Cray Valley PM
Folkestone Invicta v. Cheshunt
Hashtag United v. Dulwich Hamlet
Welling United v. Billericay Town
Whitehawk v. Potters Bar Town
Wingate & Finchley v. Aveley
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION
Ascot United v. Metropolitan Police
Bognor Regis Town v. Binfield
Fareham Town v. South Park
Hanworth Villa v. Raynes Park Vale
Harrow Borough v. Southall
Hayes & Yeading United v. Hartley Wintney
Hendon v. Egham Town
Horndean v. Littlehampton Town
Kingstonian v. AFC Portchester
Leatherhead v. Bedfont Sports
Moneyfields v. Westfield
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
AFC Croydon Athletic v. Sheppey United
Ashford United v. Hassocks
Beckenham Town v. Deal Town
Crowborough Athletic v. Merstham
East Grinstead Town v. Margate
Eastbourne Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Erith Town v. Broadbridge Heath
Faversham Town v. Three Bridges
Herne Bay v. AFC Whyteleafe
Jersey Bulls v. Hastings United
Sittingbourne v. VCD Athletic
