Isthmian League fixtures revealed: Worthing, Bognor, Horsham and Lewes among teams devouring lists
The season's Isthmian League fixures are out.
They have been sent to clubs and will published in full on club and league websites in due course. But for now we can bring you some fixture lists for key dates through the season for the Isthmian premier division - which has four Sussex clubs - and for the south-east division, which has eight.
Opening day - Saturday 14th August
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bognor Regis Town v. Bishops Stortford
Bowers & Pitsea v. Leatherhead
Brightlingsea Regent v. Merstham
Carshalton Athletic v. Enfield Town
Cheshunt v. East Thurrock United
Cray Wanderers v. Lewes
Folkestone Invicta v. Worthing
Horsham v. Hornchurch
Kingstonian v. Haringey Borough
Potters Bar Town v. Corinthian-Casuals
Wingate & Finchley v. Margate
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Burgess Hill Town
Chichester City v. VCD Athletic
Cray Valley PM v. Whitehawk
Hastings United v. Herne Bay
Haywards Heath Town v. East Grinstead Town
Hythe Town v. Corinthians
Phoenix Sports v. Faversham Town
Sittingbourne v. Lancing
Three Bridges v. Ramsgate
Whitstable Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Saturday 28th August
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bognor Regis Town v. Haringey Borough
Bowers & Pitsea v. East Thurrock United
Brightlingsea Regent v. Leatherhead
Carshalton Athletic v. Bishops Stortford
Cheshunt v. Margate
Cray Wanderers v. Worthing
Folkestone Invicta v. Enfield Town
Horsham v. Merstham
Kingstonian v. Hornchurch
Potters Bar Town v. Lewes
Wingate & Finchley v. Corinthian-Casuals
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Phoenix Sports
Corinthians v. Ashford United
East Grinstead Town v. Whitstable Town
Faversham Town v. Chichester City
Herne Bay v. Three Bridges
Lancing v. Cray Valley PM
Ramsgate v. Hastings United
Sevenoaks Town v. Haywards Heath Town
VCD Athletic v. Hythe Town
Whitehawk v. Sittingbourne
Monday 30th August
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bishops Stortford v. Bowers & Pitsea
Corinthian-Casuals v. Kingstonian
East Thurrock United v. Brightlingsea Regent
Enfield Town v. Cheshunt
Haringey Borough v. Wingate & Finchley
Hornchurch v. Potters Bar Town
Leatherhead v. Carshalton Athletic
Lewes v. Horsham
Margate v. Cray Wanderers
Merstham v. Folkestone Invicta
Worthing v. Bognor Regis Town
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. East Grinstead Town
Chichester City v. Lancing
Cray Valley PM v. Corinthians
Hastings United v. Whitehawk
Haywards Heath Town v. Burgess Hill Town
Hythe Town v. Ramsgate
Phoenix Sports v. VCD Athletic
Sittingbourne v. Faversham Town
Three Bridges v. Sevenoaks Town
Whitstable Town v. Herne Bay
Saturday 18th December
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bishops Stortford v. Bognor Regis Town
Corinthian-Casuals v. Potters Bar Town
East Thurrock United v. Cheshunt
Enfield Town v. Carshalton Athletic
Haringey Borough v. Kingstonian
Hornchurch v. Horsham
Leatherhead v. Bowers & Pitsea
Lewes v. Cray Wanderers
Margate v. Wingate & Finchley
Merstham v. Brightlingsea Regent
Worthing v. Folkestone Invicta
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Corinthians
Chichester City v. Faversham Town
Cray Valley PM v. Lancing
Hastings United v. Ramsgate
Haywards Heath Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Hythe Town v. VCD Athletic
Phoenix Sports v. Burgess Hill Town
Sittingbourne v. Whitehawk
Three Bridges v. Herne Bay
Whitstable Town v. East Grinstead Town
Monday 27th December
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bognor Regis Town v. Worthing
Bowers & Pitsea v. Bishops Stortford
Brightlingsea Regent v. East Thurrock United
Carshalton Athletic v. Leatherhead
Cheshunt v. Enfield Town
Cray Wanderers v. Margate
Folkestone Invicta v. Merstham
Horsham v. Lewes
Kingstonian v. Corinthian-Casuals
Potters Bar Town v. Hornchurch
Wingate & Finchley v. Haringey Borough
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Haywards Heath Town
Corinthians v. Cray Valley PM
East Grinstead Town v. Ashford United
Faversham Town v. Sittingbourne
Herne Bay v. Whitstable Town
Lancing v. Chichester City
Ramsgate v. Hythe Town
Sevenoaks Town v. Three Bridges
VCD Athletic v. Phoenix Sports
Whitehawk v. Hastings United
Saturday 1st January
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bishops Stortford v. Cheshunt
Corinthian-Casuals v. Carshalton Athletic
East Thurrock United v. Cray Wanderers
Enfield Town v. Potters Bar Town
Haringey Borough v. Brightlingsea Regent
Hornchurch v. Bowers & Pitsea
Leatherhead v. Kingstonian
Lewes v. Bognor Regis Town
Margate v. Folkestone Invicta
Merstham v. Wingate & Finchley
Worthing v. Horsham
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Faversham Town
Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town
Cray Valley PM v. VCD Athletic
Hastings United v. Lancing
Haywards Heath Town v. Whitehawk
Hythe Town v. Herne Bay
Phoenix Sports v. Corinthians
Sittingbourne v. Sevenoaks Town
Three Bridges v. East Grinstead Town
Whitstable Town v. Ramsgate
Monday 3rd January
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bognor Regis Town v. Merstham
Bowers & Pitsea v. Margate
Brightlingsea Regent v. Hornchurch
Carshalton Athletic v. Worthing
Cheshunt v. Haringey Borough
Cray Wanderers v. Enfield Town
Folkestone Invicta v. Leatherhead
Horsham v. Corinthian-Casuals
Kingstonian v. Lewes
Potters Bar Town v. Bishops Stortford
Wingate & Finchley v. East Thurrock United
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Cray Valley PM
Corinthians v. Haywards Heath Town
East Grinstead Town v. Chichester City
Faversham Town v. Whitstable Town
Herne Bay v. Sittingbourne
Lancing v. Phoenix Sports
Ramsgate v. Ashford United
Sevenoaks Town v. Hythe Town
VCD Athletic v. Hastings United
Whitehawk v. Three Bridges
Saturday 16th April
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bishops Stortford v. Potters Bar Town
Corinthian-Casuals v. Horsham
East Thurrock United v. Wingate & Finchley
Enfield Town v. Cray Wanderers
Haringey Borough v. Cheshunt
Hornchurch v. Brightlingsea Regent
Leatherhead v. Folkestone Invicta
Lewes v. Kingstonian
Margate v. Bowers & Pitsea
Merstham v. Bognor Regis Town
Worthing v. Carshalton Athletic
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Ramsgate
Chichester City v. East Grinstead Town
Cray Valley PM v. Burgess Hill Town
Hastings United v. VCD Athletic
Haywards Heath Town v. Corinthians
Hythe Town v. Sevenoaks Town
Phoenix Sports v. Lancing
Sittingbourne v. Herne Bay
Three Bridges v. Whitehawk
Whitstable Town v. Faversham Town
Monday 18th April
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bognor Regis Town v. Lewes
Bowers & Pitsea v. Hornchurch
Brightlingsea Regent v. Haringey Borough
Carshalton Athletic v. Corinthian-Casuals
Cheshunt v. Bishops Stortford
Folkestone Invicta v. Margate
Horsham v. Worthing
Kingstonian v. Leatherhead
Potters Bar Town v. Enfield Town
Wingate & Finchley v. Merstham
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Burgess Hill Town v. Chichester City
Corinthians v. Phoenix Sports
East Grinstead Town v. Three Bridges
Faversham Town v. Ashford United
Herne Bay v. Hythe Town
Lancing v. Hastings United
Ramsgate v. Whitstable Town
Sevenoaks Town v. Sittingbourne
VCD Athletic v. Cray Valley PM
Whitehawk v. Haywards Heath Town
Final day - Saturday 23 April
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bishops Stortford v. Cray Wanderers
Corinthian-Casuals v. Cheshunt
East Thurrock United v. Horsham
Enfield Town v. Bognor Regis Town
Haringey Borough v. Folkestone Invicta
Hornchurch v. Wingate & Finchley
Leatherhead v. Potters Bar Town
Lewes v. Bowers & Pitsea
Margate v. Kingstonian
Merstham v. Carshalton Athletic
Worthing v. Brightlingsea Regent
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION
Ashford United v. Whitehawk
Chichester City v. Ramsgate
Cray Valley PM v. Faversham Town
Hastings United v. Sevenoaks Town
Haywards Heath Town v. VCD Athletic
Hythe Town v. East Grinstead Town
Phoenix Sports v. Herne Bay
Sittingbourne v. Corinthians
Three Bridges v. Burgess Hill Town
Whitstable Town v. Lancing