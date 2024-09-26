Isthmian League trip to Sheppey proves fruitless for Steyning Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steyning Town returned to league action on Saturday with the first real long trip of the season, to Sheppey United, who had a 100% record in the league to this point. A tough trip in store.

The Barrowmen were looking to bounce back after a disappointing cup defeat to Broadbridge Heath in the week.

The squad, clearly in need of reinforcement, was buoyed by the arrival of Ollie Hyland from Crowborough, the popular return of Harry' Shooey' Shooman from Whitehawk and the signing of ex Ipswich U18 player Sean Stephenson.

This was on the back of recent addition Danny Howick at centre back. Shooman and Hyland were straight in to the starting eleven with Stephenson on the bench.

The new arrival already gave the Barrowmen a more solid and balanced look about them and the team put on a great display over the afternoon.

The Ites eventually broke Steyning down, scoring twice in the final seven minutes,with two well taken goals, however what had preceded that was an end to end game, with decent chances at both ends. The fact that Sheppey named their keeper their man of the match tells some of the story.

The most memorable chances for Steyning fells to Meehan who crashed a drive against the crossbar in the first half and Murrain narrowly evading the far post with just ten minutes remaining when the scored were 0-0.

The hosts although enjoying alot of possession, didn't create too many clear cut chances before those final few minutes, but when they did they were wasteful with the chances without seriously testing Stroomberg - Clarke in the Town goal.

So it ended up with being a case of "what could have been'. However Town look like they are getting to grips with the increased speed and physicality of this league and look like they are more equipped now for the challenges ahead.

Time to start taking a few of those chances and things will start to look even better. Town remain in 16th place and this Saturday entertain Hythe Town who sit two places and three points above Steyning having played three games more.

Then on Tuesday night Town have a juicy looking Sussex Senior Cup tie with Bognor Regis Town; again at home

Steyning: Stroomberg-Clarke Da Costa Howick Barnes Weller Fuller Hyland Francis Rogers Shooman Meehan Subs used: Kazlauskas Murrain Osei Stephenson Not used: Radley-Martin