Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pressure is starting to grow on three Sussex sides struggling to climb away from the wrong end of the Isthmian south east division table.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton Town and Steyning Town are both in the bottom four as e move into a critical month in the battle to stay up – and Lancing are only three points above the safety line.

Lancing’s latest outing ended in a 6-2 defeat at home to East Grinstead, making it 17 goals conceded in three games, and prompted manager Sam Morgan to take to social media with a call to arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “It’s been a horrible week and there aren’t any excuses for the manner of the losses.

Lancing in action against East Grinstead last weekend | Picture: Stephn Goodger

"We are still in a position to continue the fight and keep the club up, which is not something that looked possible back in November. Get behind the lads as much as you can, your support is not going unnoticed.”

The Lancers have a tough test ahead of them too – they visit sixth-placed Sheppey on Saturday.

Steyning remain bottom although they are not totally adrift of the sides above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They put up a fight at Three Bridges on Saturday but goals from Lucas Murrain and Harry Shooman couldn’t prevent a 3-2 defeat. Their planned trip to Deal on Tuesday night was washed out. They host Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Littlehampton had another game rained off last weekend but hope to return to action away to leaders Ramsgate on Saturday. Joint boss Mitch Hand has spoken of the need to find a run of two or three wins to climb away from danger.