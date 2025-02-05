Isthmian south east relegation battle: Steyning Town turn up pressure on Littlehampton Town and Lancing

The Isthmian south east division relegation battle took a new twist on Tuesday night when Steyning Town recorded their first win in just over a month.

Goals by Freddie Chester and Ethan Roberts gave Town a 2-0 victory away to Sussex rivals Broadbridge Heath to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Since beating Ashford on January 4, Steyning had slipped to three straight defeats, in which they conceded 11 goals.

But this win will give them new hope they can survive in their first season in the Isthmian League.

Steyning in recent action, in a friendly v Bognor | Picture: Lyn Phillips

They have added Finlay Chadwick and Junior Ze to the squad and both played in Tuesday’s win.

It’s a relegation battle that also involves Littlehampton and Lancing. Golds are in the top relegation spot two points better off than Steyning, and Lancing are one place above the drop zone and three points ahead of the Marigolds.

Littlehampton have had a number of games postponed recently and that fate befell them again on Tuesday when Beckenham’s planned visit to The Sportsfield was thwarted by a waterlogged pitch. Last Saturday Mitch Hand’s team lost 5-0 away to leaders Ramsgate.

Also on the losing side last weekend were Lancing, who went down 2-1 at Sheppey.

On Saturday with Steyning host second-placed Sittingbourne, Lancing go to fourth-placed Margate and Littlehampton are at home to fifth-placed Sheppey.