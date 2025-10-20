'It breaks my heart' - Crawley Town boss laments losing in message to fans

Scott Lindsey at Shrewsbury on Saturday | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Scott Lindsey has always had an affinity with the Crawley Town fans – and after the defeat at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday he said it breaks his heart they are not watching them win at the moment.

A late William Boyle strike separated the sides and saw Crawley drop to second from bottom in the League Two table.

Reds travelling fans have only seen then win once on the road this season but they keep on cheering and clapping the team and Lindsey despite the results.

166 supporters made the trip to Croud Meadow and Lindsey was full of praise for them. "They are brilliant. I love the fans,” said Lindsey. “That's why I'm so down about it because I just don't... I want the fans to enjoy watching my team play and watching our team play and I want them to enjoy watching us win.

“It breaks my heart that we're not, because ultimately football clubs are built on fans, right? And we certainly are. And yes, it's just disappointing that we can't give them what we're desperate to give them.”

Lindsey and his team will be hoping they get back to winning ways at the Broadfield Stadium against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.