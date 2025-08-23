'It drains me' - Crawley Town boss bemoans missed chances as they fail to score in another defeat

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said his team lacks experience as he saw his team slip to a 2-0 defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Second half goals from Nathan Smith and Omari Patrick gave Tranmere the points to take back home, despite Crawley having the better first half.

Speaking to club media after the game, Lindsey was asked if there is a lack of confidence in the team. Lindsey said: “We certainly didn’t start the game with a lack of confidence after Tuesday night’s performance. We went into this game really confident, front foot ready, and I thought we were brilliant in the first half, but we’ve got to score.

“You look at all the stats, we probably have a higher xG than them, we have probably higher possession stats, we probably have more shots on goal, more shot on target, but at the end of the day, if you’ve not got the know-how how to do it then you’re not going to do it, it’s as simple as that.”

“We’ve got to score, which then gives a rest for the defenders, but the defenders have then got to build a platform by defending the box better. At the moment, we’re not doing our job properly in both ends of the pitch.”

Lindsey has said in several interviews that he’s not concerned about the amount of chances his sideare creating, but it is starting to become a concern. “It’s actually draining. Every time we missed a chance, it drains me. We’re not ruthless enough in front of the goal, we’re nowhere near ruthless enough in front of goal, and then what happens is we become naïve about how we defend our box.

“Their first goal come from a throw in probably around the halfway line. We can’t defend a throw-in down the line well enough; they end up with a shot getting deflected off Charlie Barker that goes for a corner. We defend that corner and it goes out the other side for a long throw, that they throw the ball into the box, which we defend that by heading it over our own bar, and we just can’t get out in that moment.

We’re not manly enough to see that through and then they’ve put another corner in, and we can’t defend it. So, we’re light of men in my opinion and it’s hard to see because I think we’re actually playing not bad, but we know we need to have some experience and knowledge of how to see a game through.”

Lindsey went on to say “We create a lot of chances in the game, certainly in the first half, don’t put them chances away and the longer the game goes on, you can almost feel it happening, and then we don’t defend our box well enough. Talking to their manager at the end of the game, they have 8 points, we have 1 and he said; ‘you’ve probably created more chances in that game than we have in in the whole of our games.’ It just goes to show, so the problem is in two boxes – we’re not doing our job at the top of the pitch by putting the ball in the net and we’re not keeping it out at the other end well enough. That’s it.”