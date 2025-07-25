'It gives me a deep sense of purpose' - Lancing powerchair footballer in heartfelt public plea to help him keep playing

A Lancing man said powerchair football is giving him a ‘deep sense of purpose’ – but he needs financial support to keep playing.

Martin Aldis is raising funds for a custom-built powerchair football chair. So far, he has raised more than £500.

The 43-year-old has cerebral palsy (a lifelong condition that affects movement and co-ordination) and hydrocephalus (a build-up of fluid in the brain, which puts pressure on the brain).

“Despite the physical challenges I face every day, I'm a passionate and dedicated athlete,” Martin said.

"Powerchair football has given me more than just a sport – it’s given me freedom, teamwork, confidence, and a deep sense of purpose.”

Martin currently has to play with a borrowed or shared chair, which ‘limits what I can do on the pitch’.

“Due to my disability the standard chair that I borrow is hard for me to use,” he explained.

"I have cerebral palsy so I find it very uncomfortable using those chairs. I would need a chair that can help me to play the sport with my disability in a way where I can focus on what I'm doing, and not having to rearrange my posture every two minutes.

“My dream is to own my own custom-built powerchair football chair, designed specifically for speed, agility, and safety. This would allow me to perform at my full potential and truly enjoy the game I love.”

Unfortunately, these chairs don’t come cheap. The powerchair football set-up Martin requires costs around £5,000, which is ‘far beyond’ what he can afford on his own.

Appealing to the public through a GoFundMe page, Martin wrote: “We’re hoping that with your kindness and generosity, I can raise the money to help me purchase my own powerchair – and with it, my independence, mobility, and sense of inclusion.

"Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to this goal. Whether you can give £5 or £50, your support means the world. And if you can’t donate right now, simply sharing this page would be a huge help.”

Martin said playing powerchair football ‘makes me feel like I'm worth something’.

He added: “It gives me enjoyment and I like meeting people with all different disabilities. It's great fun. I would recommend it to anyone.”

If you would like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-martin-get-his-own-powerchair-football-chair

According to the FA website, powerchair football is a ‘unique sport’ that provides opportunities for people with a ‘high level of impairment’ to access the game of football. It is the only active team participation sport for people who use electric wheelchairs.

The sport is ‘fast-paced, dynamic and very enjoyable to watch’. The unique nature of powerchair football allows all ages, disabilities and both genders to compete together. To find out more, visit https://www.thefa.com/get-involved/player/disability/grassroots-disability-football/powerchair-football