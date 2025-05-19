It has been one year since Crawley Town won at Wembley - here are 39 fantastic pictures from that historic day

May 19, 2024 will be a date etched in every Crawley Town’s memory. It was the day they had their first ever trip to Wembley, and it was a day of triumph, emotion and incredible scenes.

Goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly gave Scott Lindsey’s men the win in front of more than 17,000 Reds fans on a glorious day.

Here is a gallery of pictures – including fans, action and celebrations - to celebrate the day that will live long in the memory for any Reds fan.

1 . Natalie_A19I1135.jpg Crawley Town fans at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2 . Natlaie_024A1034.jpg Dion Conroy celebrates Crawley Town's win at Wembley in May | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

3 . A year commentating on Crawley Town Former Crawley Town player Tony Vessey with Gary Smith at Wembley for the Play-off Final | Picture: submitted Photo: submitted