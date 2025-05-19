Crawley Town won promotion to League One after beating Crewe in the play-off final at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footballplaceholder image
Crawley Town won promotion to League One after beating Crewe in the play-off final at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

It has been one year since Crawley Town won at Wembley - here are 39 fantastic pictures from that historic day

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 19th May 2025, 09:04 BST
What an incredible day this was.

May 19, 2024 will be a date etched in every Crawley Town’s memory. It was the day they had their first ever trip to Wembley, and it was a day of triumph, emotion and incredible scenes.

Goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly gave Scott Lindsey’s men the win in front of more than 17,000 Reds fans on a glorious day.

Here is a gallery of pictures – including fans, action and celebrations - to celebrate the day that will live long in the memory for any Reds fan.

Crawley Town fans at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town fans at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Dion Conroy celebrates Crawley Town's win at Wembley in May | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Dion Conroy celebrates Crawley Town's win at Wembley in May | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Former Crawley Town player Tony Vessey with Gary Smith at Wembley for the Play-off Final | Picture: submitted

Former Crawley Town player Tony Vessey with Gary Smith at Wembley for the Play-off Final | Picture: submitted Photo: submitted

Scott Lindsey lifts the League Two Play-off Trophy at Wembley

Scott Lindsey lifts the League Two Play-off Trophy at Wembley Photo: Eva Gilbert

